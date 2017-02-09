UP Elections 2017: Year Wise Break-Up of Vote Share of Key Parties

People of Uttar Pradesh will caste their vote on February 11 in the first phase of UP Elections 2017 to elect 73 candidates.

Key parties including BJP, BSP, SP and Congress are leaving no stone unturned to ride to power in Uttar pradesh.

Here is the year wise break-Up of vote share of key parties.

Apart from the larger deciding battle for the political parties, Phase 1 will also decide fate of some prominent political faces.

In the first phase, around 2.57 cr people will participate in the voting on Saturday.

The Western Part of the Uttar Pradesh is going to polls in the first phase with Muslims, Dalits Jats and other caste groups playing a key role in deciding fate of the candidates.