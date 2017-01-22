UP Elections Live: Akhilesh Yadav Likely To Release SP Manifesto

As the Congress and Samajwadi Party alliance seems to be on the brink of collapse ahead of the Uttar Pradesh assembly elections - both parties hardening their stance over sharing of seats.

Amid drama over seat sharing arrangement, Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav is likely to address a press conference on Sunday to officially release the party manifesto.

Meanwhile, Sonia Gandhi has stepped in to negotiate seats with SP after Akhilesh has laid down a final offer of 99 seats to Congress for the upcoming state polls.

Stay tuned for more LIVE updates.