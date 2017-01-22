UP Elections Live: Akhilesh Yadav Likely To Release SP Manifesto

Event Highlights
As the Congress and Samajwadi Party alliance seems to be on the brink of collapse ahead of the Uttar Pradesh assembly elections - both parties hardening their stance over sharing of seats.
Amid drama over seat sharing arrangement, Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav is likely to address a press conference on Sunday to officially release the party manifesto.
Meanwhile, Sonia Gandhi has stepped in to negotiate seats with SP after Akhilesh has laid down a final offer of 99 seats to Congress for the upcoming state polls.
Stay tuned for more LIVE updates.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi tops the list, which includes BJP President Amit Shah, Union Ministers Rajnath Singh, Nitin Gadkari, Arun Jaitley, M. Venkaiah Naidu, Ram Vilas Paswan, Sanjeev Baliyan, Uma Bharti and Smriti Irani
Union Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi is the only Muslim face in the list
Swami Prasad Maurya and Narendra Kashyap, who joined the BJP after leaving the Bahujan Samaj Party, are also there
