UP Elections Live: Akhilesh Yadav Likely To Release SP Manifesto

News18.com | January 22, 2017, 9:43 AM IST
As the Congress and Samajwadi Party alliance seems to be on the brink of collapse ahead of the Uttar Pradesh assembly elections - both parties hardening their stance over sharing of seats.

Amid drama over seat sharing arrangement, Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav is likely to address a press conference on Sunday to officially release the party manifesto.

Meanwhile, Sonia Gandhi has stepped in to negotiate seats with SP after Akhilesh has laid down a final offer of 99 seats to Congress for the upcoming state polls.

Jan 22, 2017 8:32 am (IST)

Veteran SP Leader and 4 time MP Shafiqur Rehman to join All India Majlis-e-Ithehadul Muslmeen(AIMIM) of Assauddin Owaisi


Jan 22, 2017 8:23 am (IST)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi tops the list, which includes BJP President Amit Shah, Union Ministers Rajnath Singh, Nitin Gadkari, Arun Jaitley, M. Venkaiah Naidu, Ram Vilas Paswan, Sanjeev Baliyan, Uma Bharti and Smriti Irani
 

Union Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi is the only Muslim face in the list
 

Swami Prasad Maurya and Narendra Kashyap, who joined the BJP after leaving the Bahujan Samaj Party, are also there


 


Jan 22, 2017 8:22 am (IST)

BJP veteran L.K. Advani and MP Varun Gandhi, MM Joshi are noticeable absentees from the party list of 40 star campaigners for the Uttar Pradesh assembly elections submitted to the Election Commission


Jan 22, 2017 8:14 am (IST)

Some decision over alliance will be taken soon: Gaurav Bhatia, SP leader


Jan 22, 2017 8:09 am (IST)

Jan 22, 2017 8:08 am (IST)

Ashish Yadav's father is presently chairman of UP legislative council and Rampal Yadav was recently taken back in SP by Shivpal Yadav


Jan 22, 2017 8:06 am (IST)

Ashish Yadav, SP MLA from Etah, MLA from Biswan in Sitatpur Rampal Yadav and Jasrana MLA Ramveer Yadav also resigned from Samajwadi party and have joined Lokdal


Jan 22, 2017 8:06 am (IST)

Mulayam Singh Yadav's aide Ambika Chaudhary on Saturday joined Mayawati’s BSP, berating Akhilesh for “the shameful treatment of his father”


