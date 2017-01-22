UP Elections Live: BJP 2nd List Out, Rajnath's Son to Contest from Noida

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav on Sunday released the Samajwadi Party’s much-awaited election manifesto, a short while after sealing an alliance with the Congress, which was formally announced in the evening. His father and SP patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav and uncle Shivpal Yadav did not attend the event.
The 32-page manifesto carries the photographs of Akhilesh and Mulayam, but not Shivpal. Key promises include subsidised ration and travel for women, free smartphones and laptops for students and expansion of the pension scheme and Metro network.
The BJP, meanwhile, released its second list of candidates for UP election. Among notable names in the last are Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh's son Pankaj Singh who will contest from Noida and former Congress leader Rita Bahuguna Joshi who will contest from Lucknow Cantonment. Controversial Kairana MP Hukum Singh's daughter Mriganka will contest from the Kairana assembly seat.
Jan 22, 2017 7:20 pm (IST)
More than winning elections we want to defeat communal and divisive forces by alliance with SP: Ghulam Nabi Azad
Jan 22, 2017 6:54 pm (IST)
Lalji Tandon's son Goplaji will contest from Lucknow East
Jan 22, 2017 6:42 pm (IST)
Rita Bahuguna Joshi, who crossed over to BJP from Congress, will contest from Lucknow Cantonment
Jan 22, 2017 6:34 pm (IST)
Meanwhile, BJP released its second list of candidates for 155 seats; Pankaj Singh, son of Rajnath Singh, will contest from Noida
Jan 22, 2017 6:34 pm (IST)
Samajwadi Party will contest on 298 seats
Jan 22, 2017 6:33 pm (IST)
Samajwadi Party is committed to help the people of Uttar Pradesh, says SP Uttar Pradesh chief Naresh Uttam.
Jan 22, 2017 6:23 pm (IST)
Congress will contest on 105 seats: SP
Jan 22, 2017 6:21 pm (IST)
The Congress and SP will fight the UP elections, 2017 jointly: SP
Jan 22, 2017 6:20 pm (IST)
Committed to secular values: SP
Jan 22, 2017 6:20 pm (IST)
105 seats given to Congress: Sources
Jan 22, 2017 6:19 pm (IST)
Congress and Samajwadi Party hold a joint press conference in Lucknow
Jan 22, 2017 5:07 pm (IST)
Jan 22, 2017 4:55 pm (IST)
Congress UP President Raj Babbar reaches Lucknow, to hold joint press conference with SP's Naresh Uttam Patel at 5:30 PM today.
Jan 22, 2017 4:02 pm (IST)
SP leader Naresh Uttam and senior Congress leader Raj Babbar to address a joint press conference at 5:30 pm
Jan 22, 2017 3:41 pm (IST)
All these are nothing but a political drama by SP: Vijay Bahadur Pathak
Jan 22, 2017 3:40 pm (IST)
SP wants to be in power on the basis of false promises. How will people have trust on them when SP hardly fulfilled previous promises.People are very much aware of the true facet of SP: Vijay Bahadur Pathak
Jan 22, 2017 3:40 pm (IST)
SP is trying to win over people on the basis of smart phone: Vijay Bahadur Pathak, BJP leader
Jan 22, 2017 3:14 pm (IST)
Amar Singh on Akhilesh
Father Mulayam Singh Yadav was removed from president post by son Akhilesh Yadav, how come I am being portrayed as villain: Amar Singh
Jan 22, 2017 3:07 pm (IST)
Jan 22, 2017 2:39 pm (IST)
I thank SP chief for giving our poll symbol free publicity by talking about 'haathi' repeatedly at their manifesto launch: Mayawati
Jan 22, 2017 2:39 pm (IST)
Jan 22, 2017 2:38 pm (IST)
SP never dared to send miscreants and culprits behind bars because that will end their party completely: BSP Chief Mayawati (ANI)
Jan 22, 2017 1:49 pm (IST)
Uttar Pradesh Governor Ram Naik to address a press conference in Lucknow at 3 PM today (ANI)
Jan 22, 2017 1:37 pm (IST)
BJP to announce final list of candidates at 6pm today for upcoming assembly poll in Uttar Pradesh
Jan 22, 2017 1:27 pm (IST)
Jan 22, 2017 1:27 pm (IST)
Jan 22, 2017 1:19 pm (IST)
Akhilesh comes back to party office along with Dimple to meet Mulayam Singh Yadav
Jan 22, 2017 1:03 pm (IST)
Mulayam Singh Yadav arrives at SP Office soon after Akhilesh Yadav leaves the office after releasing the Manifesto
Jan 22, 2017 12:46 pm (IST)
Akhilesh Yadav on being asked by CNN-News18's Pranshu about the alliance with Congress he said, "haan haan ho raha hai" (it is happening)
Jan 22, 2017 12:41 pm (IST)
Jan 22, 2017 12:41 pm (IST)
Jan 22, 2017 12:40 pm (IST)
All district headquarter's will be connected by 4 lane in next 5 years: Akhilesh Yadav
Jan 22, 2017 12:39 pm (IST)
Poor kids of primary school will be given 1 litre ghee and 1kg of milk powder every month: Akhilesh Yadav
Jan 22, 2017 12:38 pm (IST)
Protection to businessmen. Free medical services to people earning less then 1.5 lakhs per year: Akhilesh Yadav
Jan 22, 2017 12:37 pm (IST)
Women to be given 50% off in roadways buses: Akhilesh Yadav
Jan 22, 2017 12:37 pm (IST)
Old age home will be built for old people. Entrepreneurship for youth and vocational centers for youth for skill development along with the Purvanchal Expressway will be built: Akhilesh Yadav
Jan 22, 2017 12:28 pm (IST)
We will be giving Rs 1000 as pension to 1 crore people. Poor people will be given free wheat and rice: Akhilesh Yadav
Jan 22, 2017 12:27 pm (IST)
The way registration has been done if voting gets done in the same way Samajwadi Party will get 300 seats: Akhilesh Yadav
Jan 22, 2017 12:26 pm (IST)
Even today when the laptop is swtiched on the home screen has picture of me and Netaji. We will also be distributing Smartphones to students: Akhilesh Yadav
Jan 22, 2017 12:26 pm (IST)
You said move towards digital transaction I would like to ask why cannot digital transaction be done through the Laptop we distributed? Akhilesh Yadav
Jan 22, 2017 12:25 pm (IST)
Those who showed us the dream of digital India I would like to ask what were the steps taken in that direction: Akhilesh Yadav
Jan 22, 2017 12:23 pm (IST)
If BSP comes to power, its government will install bigger elephants: Akhilesh on Mayawati
Jan 22, 2017 12:19 pm (IST)
We will carry minorities, muslims along with us: Akhilesh Yadav
Jan 22, 2017 12:16 pm (IST)
Secular politics, development politics my priority: Akhilesh Yadav
Jan 22, 2017 12:16 pm (IST)
Akhilesh makes veiled attack on PM, says BJP has nothing to talk about development; they sometimes give you 'jhadu' (broom) or ask you to perform yoga.
Jan 22, 2017 12:11 pm (IST)
All the five years we ruled (Uttar Pradesh), we did not deviate from our socialist ideology: Akhilesh Yadav
Jan 22, 2017 12:11 pm (IST)
Akhilesh Yadav terms Mayawati’s BSP a ‘Patthar Wali Sarkar’
'Patthar Wali Sarkar' has done nothing for UP but for erecting stone statues of elephants, its poll symbol: Akhilesh Yadav
Jan 22, 2017 12:09 pm (IST)
In the last I asked them who am I? The kid answered you are Rahul Gandhi: Akhilesh Yadav
Jan 22, 2017 12:09 pm (IST)
I went to a primary school in Mainpuri, I asked the name of the children. Kids weren't able to read the books. In coming days we will work on improving the quality of education: Akhilesh Yadav
Jan 22, 2017 12:08 pm (IST)
Akhilesh Yadav attacks BJP, says people desperately looking for those who had promised 'acche din'.
Jan 22, 2017 12:07 pm (IST)
We have worked in every sector. Even for children: Akhilesh Yadav
Jan 22, 2017 12:06 pm (IST)
Jan 22, 2017 12:06 pm (IST)
Balia, LKO Gajipur Expressway will also be built:l Akhilesh Yadav
Jan 22, 2017 12:04 pm (IST)
Under the Lohia Awas Yojana massive work in villages have also been done: Akhilesh Yadav
Jan 22, 2017 12:04 pm (IST)
We are also bringing in Skill Development on the side of Expressway. Parag Milk is directly benefiting the economy: Akhilesh Yadav
Jan 22, 2017 12:02 pm (IST)
Questions were raised on 100 number. I would like to ask which government made it possible for police to reach within 10-15 minutes of the call: Akhilesh Yadav
Jan 22, 2017 12:00 pm (IST)
Villages were provided with 16-18 hours of electricity. These days Ambulance even reach villages on time: Akhilesh Yadav
Jan 22, 2017 11:58 am (IST)
Jan 22, 2017 11:57 am (IST)
I became the youngest CM with Netaji's blessing and with the help of my ministers I could fulfill most of my promises: Akhilesh Yadav
Jan 22, 2017 11:56 am (IST)
"We need to do more, but we have done more than what we promised in our (last) election manifesto." Samajwadi party has set an example: Akhilesh Yadav
Jan 22, 2017 11:54 am (IST)
I said this from the same dais, work hard for 5 months and you will get 5 years of governance. We aren't left with much time: Akhilesh Yadav
Jan 22, 2017 11:53 am (IST)
Jan 22, 2017 11:52 am (IST)
UP CM Akhilesh Yadav addressing party workers, supporters in Lucknow
Jan 22, 2017 11:31 am (IST)
Azam Khan has reached Mulayam Singh Yadav's residence to bring him along to Samajwadi party election manifesto event in Lucknow, say sources
Jan 22, 2017 11:20 am (IST)
Mulayam Singh Yadav not likely to attend the election manifesto release event. He is meeting some leaders at his residence
Jan 22, 2017 11:17 am (IST)
Jan 22, 2017 11:02 am (IST)
Samajwadi Party sources say 105 seats given to Congress
Jan 22, 2017 11:02 am (IST)
Samajwadi Party-Congress alliance 'sealed' for the upcoming Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls
Jan 22, 2017 8:32 am (IST)
Veteran SP Leader and 4 time MP Shafiqur Rehman to join All India Majlis-e-Ithehadul Muslmeen(AIMIM) of Assauddin Owaisi
Jan 22, 2017 8:23 am (IST)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi tops the list, which includes BJP President Amit Shah, Union Ministers Rajnath Singh, Nitin Gadkari, Arun Jaitley, M. Venkaiah Naidu, Ram Vilas Paswan, Sanjeev Baliyan, Uma Bharti and Smriti Irani
Union Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi is the only Muslim face in the list
Swami Prasad Maurya and Narendra Kashyap, who joined the BJP after leaving the Bahujan Samaj Party, are also there
Jan 22, 2017 8:22 am (IST)
BJP veteran L.K. Advani and MP Varun Gandhi, MM Joshi are noticeable absentees from the party list of 40 star campaigners for the Uttar Pradesh assembly elections submitted to the Election Commission
Jan 22, 2017 8:14 am (IST)
Some decision over alliance will be taken soon: Gaurav Bhatia, SP leader
Jan 22, 2017 8:09 am (IST)
Jan 22, 2017 8:08 am (IST)
Ashish Yadav's father is presently chairman of UP legislative council and Rampal Yadav was recently taken back in SP by Shivpal Yadav
Jan 22, 2017 8:06 am (IST)
Ashish Yadav, SP MLA from Etah, MLA from Biswan in Sitatpur Rampal Yadav and Jasrana MLA Ramveer Yadav also resigned from Samajwadi party and have joined Lokdal
Jan 22, 2017 8:06 am (IST)
Mulayam Singh Yadav's aide Ambika Chaudhary on Saturday joined Mayawati’s BSP, berating Akhilesh for “the shameful treatment of his father”