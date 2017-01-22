UP Elections Live: BJP 2nd List Out, Rajnath's Son to Contest from Noida

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav on Sunday released the Samajwadi Party’s much-awaited election manifesto, a short while after sealing an alliance with the Congress, which was formally announced in the evening. His father and SP patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav and uncle Shivpal Yadav did not attend the event.

The 32-page manifesto carries the photographs of Akhilesh and Mulayam, but not Shivpal. Key promises include subsidised ration and travel for women, free smartphones and laptops for students and expansion of the pension scheme and Metro network.

The BJP, meanwhile, released its second list of candidates for UP election. Among notable names in the last are Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh's son Pankaj Singh who will contest from Noida and former Congress leader Rita Bahuguna Joshi who will contest from Lucknow Cantonment. Controversial Kairana MP Hukum Singh's daughter Mriganka will contest from the Kairana assembly seat.

