LIVE NOW
auto-refresh

UP Elections Live: Congress Central Committee to Discuss Seat Sharing, Alliance with SP

News18.com | January 21, 2017, 9:51 AM IST
facebook Twitter google skype

Event Highlights

New Delhi: Congress Central Committee will hold an emergency meeting at 5.30 PM on Saturday to discuss seat sharing issues and possible alliance with Samajwadi Party for the upcoming Uttar Pradesh Elections.

The party may release of its candidates' list for the UP polls.

Party sources said, senior Congress leaders Ghulam Nabi Azad and Pramod Tiwari likely to meet senior Samajwadi Party leader including Akhilesh Yadav in Lucknow around 12.30 PM to resolve few issues over seat sharing.

Stay tuned for more updates:

Jan 21, 2017 9:47 am (IST)

Jan 21, 2017 9:46 am (IST)

Congress Central Committee likely to announce list of candidates for UP elections.


Jan 21, 2017 9:45 am (IST)

Congress Central Committee (CEC) to meet today evening to discuss tickets, seat sharing, alliance with SP.


Photogallery
    © Copyright Network18 Media and Investments Ltd 2016. All rights reserved.