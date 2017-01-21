UP Elections Live: Congress Central Committee to Discuss Seat Sharing, Alliance with SP

Event Highlights
New Delhi: Congress Central Committee will hold an emergency meeting at 5.30 PM on Saturday to discuss seat sharing issues and possible alliance with Samajwadi Party for the upcoming Uttar Pradesh Elections.
The party may release of its candidates' list for the UP polls.
Party sources said, senior Congress leaders Ghulam Nabi Azad and Pramod Tiwari likely to meet senior Samajwadi Party leader including Akhilesh Yadav in Lucknow around 12.30 PM to resolve few issues over seat sharing.
Alliance tab toot ta hai jab koi party apni haisiyat se zyada seats maangti hai: Abu Azmi,SP pic.twitter.com/MY2MEFoydL— ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) January 21, 2017
