UP Elections Live: Akhilesh Yadav to Release Election Manifesto Tomorrow

Event Highlights
Sources say an alliance between the Congress and Samajwadi Party is unlikely as talks have failed between the two.
Reports of a breakdown in talks comes a day before Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav is to release the SP’s election manifesto.
In further setback to the ruling party, Mulayam Singh Yadav loyalist Ambika Chaudhary crossed over to Mayawati’s BSP, berating Akhilesh for “the shameful treatment of his father”.
Uttar Pradesh: Ashish Yadav, SP MLA from Etah resigns. #UPpolls— ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) January 21, 2017
They do not have the strength to fight BJP isliye UP mein Cycle hath ke dum pe chalne ka prayas kar rahi hai: Ram Madhav, BJP pic.twitter.com/gV5qUh5b1Q— ANI (@ANI_news) January 21, 2017
Delhi: Congress CEC to take place at 5:15 PM to discuss upcoming elections in Uttar Pradesh— ANI (@ANI_news) January 21, 2017
I have resigned from SP and all positions related to the party and have dedicated myself completely to BSP now: Ambika Chaudhary #UPpolls pic.twitter.com/Bj1r0j8aFp— ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) January 21, 2017
#FLASH Senior Samajwadi Party Leader Ambika Chaudhary joins BSP— ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) January 21, 2017
People are suffering due to bad policies of the Central Govt and misrule of the state Govt:Mayawati pic.twitter.com/00xni2CTks— ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) January 21, 2017
I personally feel that there should be an alliance between SP-Congress and I am positive that my view will be considered:Naresh Agarwal,SP pic.twitter.com/GnbaALXWOk— ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) January 21, 2017
Alliance tab toot ta hai jab koi party apni haisiyat se zyada seats maangti hai: Abu Azmi,SP pic.twitter.com/MY2MEFoydL— ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) January 21, 2017
