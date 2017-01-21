UP Elections Live: Akhilesh Yadav to Release Election Manifesto Tomorrow

Sources say an alliance between the Congress and Samajwadi Party is unlikely as talks have failed between the two.

Reports of a breakdown in talks comes a day before Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav is to release the SP’s election manifesto.

In further setback to the ruling party, Mulayam Singh Yadav loyalist Ambika Chaudhary crossed over to Mayawati’s BSP, berating Akhilesh for “the shameful treatment of his father”.

