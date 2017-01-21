LIVE NOW
UP Elections Live: Akhilesh Yadav to Release Election Manifesto Tomorrow

News18.com | January 21, 2017, 5:33 PM IST
Sources say an alliance between the Congress and Samajwadi Party is unlikely as talks have failed between the two.

Reports of a breakdown in talks comes a day before Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav is to release the SP’s election manifesto.

In further setback to the ruling party, Mulayam Singh Yadav loyalist Ambika Chaudhary crossed over to Mayawati’s BSP, berating Akhilesh for “the shameful treatment of his father”.

Jan 21, 2017 6:15 pm (IST)

Congress is still hopeful of getting desired number of sets from SP and last minute efforts are on to seal the deal: Source to CNN-News18


Jan 21, 2017 6:11 pm (IST)

Problem also began when Congress didn't want to accommodate RLD from its quota and asked for more seats which SP refused: Source to CNN-News18


Jan 21, 2017 6:10 pm (IST)

Congress asked for 120 to 100 seats: Source to CNN-News18


Jan 21, 2017 5:52 pm (IST)

The number of seats offred to Congress shrinked because Akhilesh Yadav agreed to allot seats for candidates of his father Mulayam Singh Yadav: Source to CNN-News18


Jan 21, 2017 5:49 pm (IST)

Initially, SP had agreed to offer Congress 141 seats. After the party got Cycle symbol it asked Congress to contest from 121 seats instead: Source to CNN-News18


Jan 21, 2017 5:46 pm (IST)

Talks failed as Congress remained adamant to contest from 110 seats in UP instead of Samajwadi Party's offer of 99 seats: Source to CNN-News18


Jan 21, 2017 5:25 pm (IST)

SP-Congress talks break, alliance in Uttar Pradesh unlikely:Source to CNN-News18


Jan 21, 2017 4:47 pm (IST)

Uttar Pradesh CM Akhilesh Yadav to release SP's manifesto at 11 am on Sunday.


Jan 21, 2017 4:14 pm (IST)

Former BSP MLAs Vijay Kumar and Alok Kumar join Samajwadi Party


Jan 21, 2017 3:32 pm (IST)

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav will Release Election Manifesto on Sunday. He will also brief the media at 11 am.


Jan 21, 2017 2:52 pm (IST)

Jan 21, 2017 2:50 pm (IST)
Aligning With SP is Congress' Political Bankruptcy, Says Mayawati
Jan 21, 2017 1:27 pm (IST)

Jan 21, 2017 1:02 pm (IST)

More than 500 small and big riots took place during Akhilesh Yadav's rule: Mayawati


Jan 21, 2017 12:54 pm (IST)

Jan 21, 2017 12:23 pm (IST)

I have resigned from SP and all positions related to the party and have dedicated myself completely to BSP: Ambika Chaudhary


Jan 21, 2017 11:53 am (IST)



Jan 21, 2017 11:53 am (IST)

Jan 21, 2017 11:38 am (IST)

Mulayam Singh Yadav made Shivpal a scapegoat to divert attention from failures of his son Akhilesh Yadav: Mayawati


Jan 21, 2017 11:38 am (IST)

Akhilesh Yadav failed to maintain law and order situation in the state. People have to decide now. If they wish to support such a tainted face or BSP which has always fought against jungle raj: Mayawati


Jan 21, 2017 11:36 am (IST)

Reservation to dalits is a constitutional right. It cannot be violated by any government/BJP/RSS. If government tries to bring some act in parliament to end reservation, then BJP and Congress will be forced to forget politics for once and all: Mayawati on RSS’s quota remark


Jan 21, 2017 11:34 am (IST)

BSP is capable of contesting election alone in Uttar Pradesh. We Don’t need any alliance: Mayawati


Jan 21, 2017 11:34 am (IST)

It was a jungle raj in up for the last 5 years: Mayawati


Jan 21, 2017 11:32 am (IST)

Minorities should vote for BSP to check BJP: Mayawati


Jan 21, 2017 11:32 am (IST)

Feud between Akhilesh and Mulayam Yadav was fixed drama, a 'dramebaazi': Mayawati


Jan 21, 2017 11:27 am (IST)

Don’t go with a party like SP, rather go with smaller secular parties: Mayawati's advise to Congress


Jan 21, 2017 11:24 am (IST)

Congress's condition is so bad in UP that they are not able to find candidates despite doing rath yatras and khaat sabhas: Mayawati


Jan 21, 2017 11:23 am (IST)

Jan 21, 2017 10:41 am (IST)

Jan 21, 2017 10:40 am (IST)

I personally feel that there should be an alliance between SP-Congress: Naresh Agrawal


Jan 21, 2017 9:47 am (IST)

Jan 21, 2017 9:46 am (IST)

Congress Central Committee likely to announce list of candidates for UP elections.


Jan 21, 2017 9:45 am (IST)

Congress Central Committee (CEC) to meet today evening to discuss tickets, seat sharing, alliance with SP.


