LIVE NOW
auto-refresh

UP Elections Live: Mulayam's Loyalist Ambika Chaudhary Joins BSP

News18.com | January 21, 2017, 12:18 PM IST
facebook Twitter google skype

Event Highlights

New Delhi: Ambika Chaudhary, a strong Mulayam Singh Yadav supporter, joined Mayawati's BSP on Saturday.

"I have resigned from SP and all positions related to the party and have dedicated myself completely to BSP now. The kind of treatment Akhilesh extended to his father is shameful," Chaudhary, who got BSP ticket from Rasra in Balia, said.

Meanwhile, Congress Central Committee will hold an emergency meeting at 5.30 PM on Saturday to discuss poll strategies. The party may release of its first candidates' list for the UP polls.

Stay tuned for more updates:

Jan 21, 2017 1:02 pm (IST)

More than 500 small and big riots took place during Akhilesh Yadav's rule: Mayawati


Jan 21, 2017 12:54 pm (IST)

Jan 21, 2017 12:23 pm (IST)

I have resigned from SP and all positions related to the party and have dedicated myself completely to BSP: Ambika Chaudhary


Jan 21, 2017 11:53 am (IST)



Jan 21, 2017 11:53 am (IST)

Jan 21, 2017 11:38 am (IST)

Mulayam Singh Yadav made Shivpal a scapegoat to divert attention from failures of his son Akhilesh Yadav: Mayawati


Jan 21, 2017 11:38 am (IST)

Akhilesh Yadav failed to maintain law and order situation in the state. People have to decide now. If they wish to support such a tainted face or BSP which has always fought against jungle raj: Mayawati


Jan 21, 2017 11:36 am (IST)

Reservation to dalits is a constitutional right. It cannot be violated by any government/BJP/RSS. If government tries to bring some act in parliament to end reservation, then BJP and Congress will be forced to forget politics for once and all: Mayawati on RSS’s quota remark


Jan 21, 2017 11:34 am (IST)

BSP is capable of contesting election alone in Uttar Pradesh. We Don’t need any alliance: Mayawati


Jan 21, 2017 11:34 am (IST)

It was a jungle raj in up for the last 5 years: Mayawati


Jan 21, 2017 11:32 am (IST)

Minorities should vote for BSP to check BJP: Mayawati


Jan 21, 2017 11:32 am (IST)

Feud between Akhilesh and Mulayam Yadav was fixed drama, a 'dramebaazi': Mayawati


Jan 21, 2017 11:27 am (IST)

Don’t go with a party like SP, rather go with smaller secular parties: Mayawati's advise to Congress


Jan 21, 2017 11:24 am (IST)

Congress's condition is so bad in UP that they are not able to find candidates despite doing rath yatras and khaat sabhas: Mayawati


Jan 21, 2017 11:23 am (IST)

Jan 21, 2017 10:41 am (IST)

Jan 21, 2017 10:40 am (IST)

I personally feel that there should be an alliance between SP-Congress: Naresh Agrawal


Jan 21, 2017 9:47 am (IST)

Jan 21, 2017 9:46 am (IST)

Congress Central Committee likely to announce list of candidates for UP elections.


Jan 21, 2017 9:45 am (IST)

Congress Central Committee (CEC) to meet today evening to discuss tickets, seat sharing, alliance with SP.


Photogallery
    © Copyright Network18 Media and Investments Ltd 2016. All rights reserved.