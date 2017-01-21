UP Elections Live: Mulayam's Loyalist Ambika Chaudhary Joins BSP

Event Highlights
New Delhi: Ambika Chaudhary, a strong Mulayam Singh Yadav supporter, joined Mayawati's BSP on Saturday.
"I have resigned from SP and all positions related to the party and have dedicated myself completely to BSP now. The kind of treatment Akhilesh extended to his father is shameful," Chaudhary, who got BSP ticket from Rasra in Balia, said.
Meanwhile, Congress Central Committee will hold an emergency meeting at 5.30 PM on Saturday to discuss poll strategies. The party may release of its first candidates' list for the UP polls.
Stay tuned for more updates:
Delhi: Congress CEC to take place at 5:15 PM to discuss upcoming elections in Uttar Pradesh— ANI (@ANI_news) January 21, 2017
I have resigned from SP and all positions related to the party and have dedicated myself completely to BSP now: Ambika Chaudhary #UPpolls pic.twitter.com/Bj1r0j8aFp— ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) January 21, 2017
#FLASH Senior Samajwadi Party Leader Ambika Chaudhary joins BSP— ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) January 21, 2017
People are suffering due to bad policies of the Central Govt and misrule of the state Govt:Mayawati pic.twitter.com/00xni2CTks— ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) January 21, 2017
I personally feel that there should be an alliance between SP-Congress and I am positive that my view will be considered:Naresh Agarwal,SP pic.twitter.com/GnbaALXWOk— ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) January 21, 2017
Alliance tab toot ta hai jab koi party apni haisiyat se zyada seats maangti hai: Abu Azmi,SP pic.twitter.com/MY2MEFoydL— ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) January 21, 2017
