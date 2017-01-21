UP Elections Live: Mulayam's Loyalist Ambika Chaudhary Joins BSP

New Delhi: Ambika Chaudhary, a strong Mulayam Singh Yadav supporter, joined Mayawati's BSP on Saturday.

"I have resigned from SP and all positions related to the party and have dedicated myself completely to BSP now. The kind of treatment Akhilesh extended to his father is shameful," Chaudhary, who got BSP ticket from Rasra in Balia, said.

Meanwhile, Congress Central Committee will hold an emergency meeting at 5.30 PM on Saturday to discuss poll strategies. The party may release of its first candidates' list for the UP polls.

