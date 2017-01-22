UP Elections Live: Akhilesh Releases SP Manifesto; Mulayam Give Event a Miss

In a significant political development, sources say the Samajwadi Party has 'sealed' an alliance with Congress to contest the upcoming Assembly elections.
Sources say Akhilesh has offered 105 seats to Congress and after a series of meetings the alliance was finally sealed with Sonia Gandhi's intervention.
Jan 22, 2017 12:19 pm (IST)
We will carry minorities, muslims along with us: Akhilesh Yadav
Jan 22, 2017 12:16 pm (IST)
Secular politics, development politics my priority: Akhilesh Yadav
Jan 22, 2017 12:16 pm (IST)
Akhilesh makes veiled attack on PM, says BJP has nothing to talk about development; they sometimes give you 'jhadu' (broom) or ask you to perform yoga.
Jan 22, 2017 12:11 pm (IST)
We have continuously worked on Secular, Socialist and Developmental Politics: Akhilesh Yadav
Jan 22, 2017 12:11 pm (IST)
Akhilesh Yadav terms Mayawati’s BSP a ‘Patthar Wali Sarkar’
Jan 22, 2017 12:09 pm (IST)
In the last I asked them who am I? The kid answered you are Rahul Gandhi: Akhilesh Yadav
Jan 22, 2017 12:09 pm (IST)
I went to a primary school in Mainpuri, I asked the name of the children. Kids weren't able to read the books. In coming days we will work on improving the quality of education: Akhilesh Yadav
Jan 22, 2017 12:08 pm (IST)
Akhilesh Yadav attacks BJP, says people desperately looking for those who had promised 'acche din'.
Jan 22, 2017 12:07 pm (IST)
We have worked in every sector. Even for children: Akhilesh Yadav
Jan 22, 2017 12:06 pm (IST)
Balia, LKO Gajipur Expressway will also be built:l Akhilesh Yadav
Jan 22, 2017 12:04 pm (IST)
Under the Lohia Awas Yojana massive work in villages have also been done: Akhilesh Yadav
Jan 22, 2017 12:04 pm (IST)
We are also bringing in Skill Development on the side of Expressway. Parag Milk is directly benefiting the economy: Akhilesh Yadav
Jan 22, 2017 12:02 pm (IST)
. Questions were raised on 100 number. I would like to ask which government made it possible for police to reach within 10-15 minutes of the call: Akhilesh Yadav
Jan 22, 2017 12:00 pm (IST)
Villages were provided with 16-18 hours of electricity. These days Ambulance even reach villages on time: Akhilesh Yadav
Jan 22, 2017 11:58 am (IST)
I became the youngest CM with Netaji's blessing and with the help of my ministers I could fulfill most of my promises: Akhilesh Yadav
Jan 22, 2017 11:56 am (IST)
Lot of work has been done on large scale. Samajwadi people has set an example: Akhilesh Yadav
Jan 22, 2017 11:54 am (IST)
I said this from the same dais, work hard for 5 months and you will get 5 years of governance. We aren't left with much time: Akhilesh Yadav
Jan 22, 2017 11:53 am (IST)
UP CM Akhilesh Yadav addressing party workers, supporters in Lucknow
Jan 22, 2017 11:31 am (IST)
Azam Khan has reached Mulayam Singh Yadav's residence to bring him along to Samajwadi party election manifesto event in Lucknow, say sources
Jan 22, 2017 11:20 am (IST)
Mulayam Singh Yadav not likely to attend the election manifesto release event. He is meeting some leaders at his residence
Jan 22, 2017 11:17 am (IST)
Samajwadi Party sources say 105 seats given to Congress
Jan 22, 2017 11:02 am (IST)
Samajwadi Party-Congress alliance 'sealed' for the upcoming Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls
Jan 22, 2017 8:32 am (IST)
Veteran SP Leader and 4 time MP Shafiqur Rehman to join All India Majlis-e-Ithehadul Muslmeen(AIMIM) of Assauddin Owaisi
Jan 22, 2017 8:23 am (IST)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi tops the list, which includes BJP President Amit Shah, Union Ministers Rajnath Singh, Nitin Gadkari, Arun Jaitley, M. Venkaiah Naidu, Ram Vilas Paswan, Sanjeev Baliyan, Uma Bharti and Smriti Irani
Union Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi is the only Muslim face in the list
Swami Prasad Maurya and Narendra Kashyap, who joined the BJP after leaving the Bahujan Samaj Party, are also there
Jan 22, 2017 8:22 am (IST)
BJP veteran L.K. Advani and MP Varun Gandhi, MM Joshi are noticeable absentees from the party list of 40 star campaigners for the Uttar Pradesh assembly elections submitted to the Election Commission
Jan 22, 2017 8:14 am (IST)
Some decision over alliance will be taken soon: Gaurav Bhatia, SP leader
Jan 22, 2017 8:09 am (IST)
Ashish Yadav's father is presently chairman of UP legislative council and Rampal Yadav was recently taken back in SP by Shivpal Yadav
Jan 22, 2017 8:06 am (IST)
Ashish Yadav, SP MLA from Etah, MLA from Biswan in Sitatpur Rampal Yadav and Jasrana MLA Ramveer Yadav also resigned from Samajwadi party and have joined Lokdal
Jan 22, 2017 8:06 am (IST)
Mulayam Singh Yadav's aide Ambika Chaudhary on Saturday joined Mayawati’s BSP, berating Akhilesh for “the shameful treatment of his father”