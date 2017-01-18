UP Polls: Notice to BJP Candidate for Newspaper Advertisement

Mathura: The district election officer of Mathura on Wednesday served a show-cause to BJP candidate for Baldev Assembly constituency and incumbent MLA Puran Prakash for giving advertisements in newspapers without permission.

Mathura ADM, who is also the Media Certification and Monitoring Committee (MCMC) in-charge, said poll candidates have to show the advertisement to MCMC before publishing it.

After being nominated as a BJP candidate for the Assembly polls, Prakash has published advertisements in all major newspapers of the area expressing his gratitude.

Prakash has been asked to reply to the notice within 24 hours.

On the first day of filing of nomination, EC invigilator Rakesh Divangan yesterday visited the MCMC office here and reviewed all advertisements given by political parties and their leaders in newspapers and TV channels.

He directed the the MCMC officials to keep an eye on the campaign material being printed in newspapers or aired in TV channels on daily basis.