UP Elections: Posters in Varanasi Show Rahul as Krishna, Akhilesh as Arjuna

Varanasi: Amid the hustle and bustle of upcoming elections in Uttar Pradesh with Samajwadi Party-Congress pre-poll alliance reports, posters depicting Rahul Gandhi as Lord Krishna and Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav as Arjuna on a chariot appeared in Varanasi.

In the poster, Akhilesh is shown holding a bow and arrow, whereas Congress vice president Rahul Gandhi is riding the chariot.

It seems that the poster campaign is extending support to the likely tie-up between two parties in the state.

The posters also carry Samajwadi Party poll symbol 'cycle' and slogan 'Vikas Se Vijay Ki Ore Chale Do Maharathi'.

These posters appeared at Beniyabagh, Chetganj and other places in the city.

It is likely that the alliance between the Samajwadi Party and the Congress may finally be struck on Friday.

A meeting of the Congress election committee is on and it will decide seats for the first phase of elections, for which nomination begins on January 21. This leaves little time for both the SP and the Congress.

Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad and the party’s state in-charge Raj Babbar could travel to Lucknow on Friday and officially announce the alliance.

Uttar Pradesh, the most populous state in the country, will go to polls to elect 403-member House in seven phases between February 11 and March 8. Counting will be held on March 11.