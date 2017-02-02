»
UP Elections: Rahul, Akhilesh Roadshow in Agra on Friday

IANS

First published: February 2, 2017, 10:26 PM IST | Updated: 4 hours ago
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister and Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav and Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi during a road show in Lucknow recently/PTI Photo

New Delhi: Congress Vice-President Rahul Gandhi and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav will hold a roadshow in Agra on Friday, which will culminate in a political rally.

It will be the second roadshow of the two leaders in the politically crucial state which will see a seven-phase election for its 403 assembly seats. The two leaders earlier held a joint roadshow in Lucknow on January 29 following a joint press conference.

The Congress and the ruling Samajwadi Party are contesting the election in alliance.

The second roadshow will take place almost a week before the first-phase election on February 11.

