Lucknow: With a view to further streamlining their poll alliance in UP and bringing clarity at the ground level, Samajwadi Party and Congress decided to withdraw five candidates each from seats where nominees of both parties are in the fray.

The leaders of both parties had discussions and decided to withdraw five candidates each and asked the district unit heads of the parties to ensure that they leave the fray and campaign for joint candidate of the alliance.

This was stated in a press release signed by leaders of both the parties. Congress has directed its candidates from Lucknow (central) - Maroof Khan, Bindki - Abhimanyu Singh, Soraon - Jawaharlal Diwakar, Prayagpur - Bhagatram Misra and Chanbey - Bhagauti Chaudhary, to withdraw, the release said.

Similarly, SP has asked its nominees from Mahrajpur - Aruna Tomar, Kanpur Cantt - Mohd Hasan Rumi, Koraon - Ramdev Kol, Bara - Ajay Lal Amritlal and Mahrauni - Ramesh Kumar to withdraw, it said.

Under alliance worked out by both the parties, Congress had got 105 of the 403 seats but due to delay in firming up the pact and some other issues candidates of both parties had jumped into the fray on certain seats.

Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi had recently said this was a minor issue which would be resolved soon.