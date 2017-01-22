UP Has Been Suffering 'Rule of Gangsters' for 5 Years, Says Jaitley

New Delhi: Uttar Pradesh has been suffering the rule of gangsters for the last five years, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley said on Sunday, adding that Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav will have to “do a lot more” to establish his credibility.

"The last five years have seen Uttar Pradesh being ruled by gangsters. It's only when the family battle broke out that Akhilesh blamed other members of the family saying ‘they are responsible, I am not'," Jaitley told CNN-News18.

"And when the (candidates) list is released, you find every wretched gangster is a part of the list. That is why I think, Akhilesh will have to do a lot more to establish his credibility," Jaitley said.

Asked if the BJP will be projecting a CM candidate in upcoming Uttar Pradesh elections, Jaitley said: "At the moment, we are not projecting a CM candidate. The party is contesting under a collective leadership. We’ll be deciding on a CM candidate once the MLAs get elected."