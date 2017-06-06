UP Minister Swati Singh Distributes Rs 100 Along with 'Prasad'
Pictures of Swati Singh handing out Rs 100 note along with religious offerings from Bada Mangal festival in Lucknow.(Image: Qazi Faraz Ahmad/News18)
Lucknow: UP cabinet minister Swati Singh has stirred another controversy after pictures of her handing out Rs 100 note along with offerings from Bada Mangal festival in Lucknow.
Bada Mangal, a festival devoted to Lord Hanuman, is celebrated with much fervour in Lucknow on each Tuesday of the Hindu month Jyestha. Thousands of stalls are put up in the state capital to distribute prasad which ranges from poori-sabzi, chhole-chawal, boondi, sharbat and even ice-creams. Singh was found handing out Rs 100 notes with each plate of Prasad in one such stall.
The controversy comes just days after Singh, wife of BJP leader Dayashankar Singh, inaugurated a beer shop in Gomti Nagar in Lucknow. UP CM Yogi Adityanath had sought an explanation from her.
First Published: June 6, 2017, 4:39 PM IST
Live TV
Recommended For You
- London Attacks: "Multi-ethnicity is Our Strength, Attacks Can't Weaken It"
- Top 5 Android Smartphones With 6GB RAM by Samsung And Others
- Bob Dylan Finally Delivers His Nobel Prize Lecture
- Baahubali Takes a Walk With Rohit Sharma and Ajinkya Rahane
- Sonam Is The Ultimate Style Chameleon, Says Fashion Director Anaita Shroff