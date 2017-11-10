UP Municipal Polls: BJP to Send Voter Slips Along With Pictures of Candidates and Govt's Achievements

: The upcoming municipal elections in Uttar Pradesh will be no less than any litmus test for the seven-month-old Yogi Adityanath-led BJP government in the state. The BJP is also not leaving any stone unturned to ensure win in the municipal elections and that's why for the very first time a sitting chief minister will be campaigning for local body elections in the state along with other BJP leaders to highlight his government's achievements.The BJP has also decided to send voters slips along with photographs of the party's candidates and a letter mentioning the achievements of the Centre as well as state government with major points of the BJP manifesto on 12th November 2017.The main objective behind this exercise of the BJP is to ensure that people should be informed about their candidates and about the party as well.Govind Shukla, publicity coordinator and state minister, Uttar Pradesh BJP, said, "This time the BJP is going to do a new experiment in the local body elections. Under this initiative, the voting slip will be delivered to the voter’s doorstep. In this slip, the photo of the municipal councilor candidate will be attached with the picture of the mayoral candidate. Apart from this, it will also highlight the major promises made in the election manifesto along with the major achievements of the Central and State Government.'It is worth mentioning that during this election, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will campaign in all the 16 municipal corporations of the state. The CM's election campaign will be launched on November 14 from Ayodhya.The Bhartiya Janta Party will also be launching its manifesto for the local body elections for the very first time on Sunday, November 12, and this will be launched in the presence of state BJP president Mahendra Nath Pandey, CM Yogi Adityanath and UP in-charge Om Mathur at the party headquarters in Lucknow.