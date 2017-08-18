UP Police Took ‘Supari’ To Ensure BJP Win in Zila Panchayat Bypoll, Says Akhilesh Yadav

Former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Akhilesh Yadav on Friday attacked the BJP government in the state as well as the Centre, a day after he and some SP leaders were detained at Unnao when some party workers clashed with the police.Akhilesh said that Samajwadi Party workers are being harassed in the current BJP regime. He also said that it looks like the police has taken a ‘supari’ to ensure that the post of the Zila Panchayat chairperson goes to the BJP in the bypoll, which will take place on August 22.Condemning the arrest of former Samajwadi legislator and ex-MLA Pradeep Yadav, he said, "Can anyone imagine that a police officer could scuffle with a former MP. Can anyone even imagine that an IPS level officer is indulging in a scuffle?”The Samajwadi Party chief said his party workers and district panchayat members are scared and cannot sleep at night. “They are being pressurized to vote for the BJP. If somebody goes against the BJP, they get harassed.”On Thursday, Akhilesh was going to Auraiyya to meet former MLA Pradeep Yadav, when he and his supporters were taken into custody. Yadav was booked on charges of rioting. He was arrested while he was filing his nomination for the district panchayat chairperson.Taking a jibe at PM Modi’s statement of ‘New India’, Akhilesh said that there is a ‘Digital’ CM in Uttar Pradesh. “The digital CM is not able to see anything,” he said.On the charge of stopping Janmashtmi celebrations in police stations during his term, he asked who told Yogi Adityanath that Janmashtami was not being celebrated in Thanas.“In the last 100 years, not even a single time Janmasthmi was not celebrated in thanas. Whenever an SP government comes to power, every thana will get Rs 5 lakh to celebrate Janmashtmi along with other festivals like Eid and Christmas," he said.Akhilesh also slammed the Yogi government for the Gorakhpur tragedy. “The matter of children's death in Gorakhpur’s BRD hospital is being hidden by the government. There is corruption in the supply of oxygen. The government should hand over the investigation to the CBI and bring out the truth,” he said.“Even in the name of loan waiver, farmers of Uttar Pradesh are being cheated. The farmers are categorized and also the expected debt waiver did not happen in the entire state. There was no debt waiver of any farmer in Hassanganj area. Today the farmers are saying that they were cheated,” he added.