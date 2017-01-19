UP Poll candidate Fakkad Baba Files Nomination For 16th time

Mathura:Fakkad Baba, a 73-year-old temple priest in Uttar Pradesh's Mathura, is all set to contest elections for the record 16th time.

Interestingly, this baba has already accepted his defeat in the elections, as he claims that he would win the election when he will contest it for the 20th time. He said that his guru, Shankaracharya Nischalananda Saraswati of the Jagannath Puri peeth, had predicted his victory and told him that he would win the 20th election of his life.

The head priest at Galteshwar Mahadev temple in the district began contesting election, both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha, in 1977. However, this will be his eighth attempt in the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections.

"If elected, I will present anti-cow slaughter bill as private member bill in the Assembly and ensure that it gets through," said Ramayani, who is also known as Fakkad Baba in a statement to PTI.

The octogenarian temple priest, who lives in a night shelter, has filed the nomination papers as Independent candidate from the Mathura Assembly constituency on Wednesday. "I will continue to contest elections till the government takes a decision on total ban on cow slaughter," he told PTI, after filing his nomination.

"If I win, all funds that I will receive as MLA would go for the welfare of cows and for the development of Mathura," he added.

An acquaintance of Baba, Pawan Gautam, said that baba came to Mathura when he was 11-year-old and since then he is living in Braj. His family members, who live in Kanpur, have came to Braj several times to take him home along with them but he refused to go.

Another person Navratan said that Baba used to go door-to-door for election campaigning and has dedicated all his donations for that.