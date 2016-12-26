Akhilesh Yadav Snubs Uncle Shivpal; Names 403 Candidates

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav and his uncle and Samajwadi Party's (SP) Uttar Pradesh Chief Shivpal Yadav are at loggerheads over nomination of poll candidates.

While Shivpal says indiscipline in SP won't be tolerated which may harm party's image, Akhilesh says his image and record is party's strength.

According to reports, a defiant Akhilesh ignored uncle Shivpal Yadav's list and prepared his own list of 403 candidates for UP polls.

This is Akhilesh's second power play in the last three days.

On December 24, Akhilesh met first-time MLAs at his residence and promised them to give party tickets.

On December 25 the UP chief minister defied Shivpal Yadav and give a list of 403 candidates to his father and party supreme Mulayam Singh Yadav. A beleaguered Shivpal cried foul and said name of 175 candidates were already finalised and Mulayam didn't accept Akhilesh's list.

Shivpal added that distribution of party tickets was allotted on the basis of winnability.

However, Mulayam Singh will take final call on candidates.

Speaking on the SP family feud, newly-inducted BJP leader Rita Bahuguna Joshi said the Samajwadi Party government in Uttar Pradesh has failed on every terms.

She said, "They are fighting for future leadership, they want maximum ticket distribution... They have failed on every terms".

"SP is playing a game and Prof. Ramgopal Yadav also raised this question before...They are fighting within themselves. People need an answer," she added.

However, the Congress termed the internal fighting as their "internal matter".

"This is their internal matter, there have been dispute before also," the party said.

Meanwhile, Congress has decided to go solo in Uttar Pradesh. The party will fight all 403 seats to make own government in the poll-bound state