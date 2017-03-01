UP Polls 2017 Live: Will Waive Farmers' Loan in First Cabinet Meeting in March, Says PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is addressing a public rally in Deoria in Uttar Pradesh. On March 4, polling for the sixth phase of the elections will take place and 49 assembly constituencies across seven districts will go to polls.
Mar 1, 2017 4:56 pm (IST)
Mar 1, 2017 4:37 pm (IST)
PM Modi takes a dig at Rahul Gandhi, says he was in Manipur on Tuesday and made big announcement for farmers that he will sell coconut juice from the state in England. But he should know that it is coconut water not juice and people know that coconut is grown in Kerala.
Mar 1, 2017 4:04 pm (IST)
Five phases of polls are over in Uttar Pradesh and people are reposing immense faith on BJP. Enthusiasm of people indicates which way wind is blowing. We are confident to win this election: PM Modi
Mar 1, 2017 4:02 pm (IST)
Due to deteriorating law and order situation, no one want to invest in Uttar Pradesh: PM Modi
Mar 1, 2017 3:59 pm (IST)
It is a matter of concern that Uttar Pradesh government is not allowing policemen to work fearlessly. Policemen want to curb crime but they are helpless before the ruling government in the state. If we come to power, we will return their dignity back. We will use policemen effectively to tackle law and order problem in state: PM Modi
Mar 1, 2017 3:53 pm (IST)
This is for the first time BSP and Samajwadi Party are speaking in the same line to defeat us: PM Modi
Mar 1, 2017 3:49 pm (IST)
We will clear all bakaya (due) amount of sugarcane farmers within 120 days: PM Modi
Mar 1, 2017 3:46 pm (IST)
Mar 1, 2017 3:45 pm (IST)
Ganna (sugarcane) farmers will decide the fate of dhannaseth (rich) in Uttar Pradesh: PM Modi
Mar 1, 2017 3:43 pm (IST)
We will waive farmers’ loan in our first cabinet meeting after the results of UP polls on March 11: PM Modi
Mar 1, 2017 3:42 pm (IST)
India will touch skies of development only when Eastern India prospers. We are emphasizing development in Eastern Uttar Pradesh: PM Modi
Mar 1, 2017 3:38 pm (IST)
If come to power we will ensure that farmers will get their due price for crop within 14 days: PM Modi
Mar 1, 2017 3:36 pm (IST)
We will celebrate the victory against corruption in Uttar Pradesh on March 11 after the poll results will be declared: PM Modi
Mar 1, 2017 3:30 pm (IST)
This election is about freeing Uttar Pradesh from the misrule of Samajwadi Party, Bahujan Samajwadi Party and Congress: PM Modi
Mar 1, 2017 3:26 pm (IST)
No action against Mayawati despite corruption charges against her: PM Modi
Mar 1, 2017 3:25 pm (IST)
I am confident that this time lotus will bloom in Uttar Pradesh to end developmental hurdles in Uttar Pradesh, Says PM Modi.
Mar 1, 2017 3:23 pm (IST)
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister failed to act against Behenji (BSP supremo Mayawati). Behenji is not enjoying. No corruption case was filed against Mayawati. Samajwadi Party and BSP are working for each other’s vested interest. Now people of this state want to get rid of Mayawati and Akhilesh: PM Modi
Mar 1, 2017 3:14 pm (IST)
Mar 1, 2017 2:51 pm (IST)
If we form government in Uttar Pradesh, all innocent people who are serving jail term will be freed: Mayawati
Mar 1, 2017 2:49 pm (IST)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is not listening to the plight of farmers: Rahul Gandhi in a public rally in UP
Mar 1, 2017 2:48 pm (IST)
We are going to defeat Guru (Narendra Modi), Chela (Amit Shah), SP ka Bauua (kid) Akhilesh Yadav in this state election. There will be a complete rout of BJP and company: Mayawati
Mar 1, 2017 2:43 pm (IST)
BJP uses all unfair means to contest elections. It's high time to tackle BJP head on, says Mayawati
Mar 1, 2017 2:33 pm (IST)
If BJP will come to power they will abolish dalit quota in Uttar Pradesh. I am getting this information from my reliable sources. I would like to warn you to that BJP is again quota system for dalits in the state. Let’s take pledge to fight against BJP and party’s hidden agenda: Mayawati
Mar 1, 2017 2:28 pm (IST)
BJP is misleading the people of Uttar Pradesh in the name of demonetisation. They are working against the farmers for not waiving loans. People now started saying that BJP is “Bhartiya Jumla Party”: Mayawati
Mar 1, 2017 2:22 pm (IST)
Muslims and Dalits should vote for us. This will truly dent BJP's chances at winning: Mayawati
Mar 1, 2017 2:21 pm (IST)
Samajwadi Party has adopted several BSP's policies and schemes and now they are taking credit of it: Mayawati
Mar 1, 2017 2:19 pm (IST)
I would like to urge people of Uttar Pradesh to vote for us for development and crime free state: Mayawati
Mar 1, 2017 2:18 pm (IST)
Mar 1, 2017 2:12 pm (IST)
We ensured that poor people should get medicine in subsidized rate. Now poor people are getting medicines by paying Rs 12 only, which actually costs Rs 80. I have taken a pledge to fight for the betterment of poor people of this country: PM Modi
Mar 1, 2017 2:09 pm (IST)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi took a jibe at Akhilesh Yadav, says, “Hard work' is more powerful than Harvard”
Mar 1, 2017 2:03 pm (IST)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi hits out at Congress rule over ignorant attitude towards farmers for poor supply of Urea. “There was a big Urea scam. Urea meant for farmers was illegally going in to the hands of factory owners for other purposes. We stopped this illegal practice and now farmers are getting Urea on time,” he said.
Mar 1, 2017 1:56 pm (IST)
Mar 1, 2017 1:52 pm (IST)
We want to fulfill aspirations of the poor. We want to uplift them without discriminating anyone on the grounds of caste or religion: PM Modi
Mar 1, 2017 1:50 pm (IST)
One has expertise in ruining the country, other has expertise in ruining UP. What will happen if they come together?: PM on SP-Cong alliance
Mar 1, 2017 1:49 pm (IST)
Mar 1, 2017 1:49 pm (IST)
Mar 1, 2017 1:48 pm (IST)
Desh ne dekh liya Harvard (University) walon ki soch kya hoti hai or hardwork ki soch kya hoti: PM on GDP growth rate during Akhilesh Yadav’s regime
Mar 1, 2017 1:47 pm (IST)
The Uttar Pradesh government failed to provide basic amenities including house to the people. We are committed to provide shelters to all and we will achieve this target by 2022: PM Modi
Mar 1, 2017 1:44 pm (IST)
Mar 1, 2017 1:43 pm (IST)
Mar 1, 2017 1:41 pm (IST)
One is having expertise in looting this country; other is master in ruining Uttar Pradesh. Do you think that such people should take charge of this state: PM Modi on Akhilesh Yadav and Rahul Gandhi alliance
Mar 1, 2017 1:39 pm (IST)
The Uttar Pradesh government has failed to take action against illegal mining. Let’s take pledge to end crime in the state: PM Modi
Mar 1, 2017 1:33 pm (IST)
Mar 1, 2017 1:33 pm (IST)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi hits at Samajwadi Party said this election is to end the dynasty politics in Uttar Pradesh.
Mar 1, 2017 1:31 pm (IST)
The Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh is spreading lies. This election of to get rid of crime in this state: PM Modi
Mar 1, 2017 1:29 pm (IST)
People have made BJP victorious in the 5 phases that took place, you only have to give us a bonus in the 6th & 7th phase: PM Modi
Mar 1, 2017 1:26 pm (IST)
Mar 1, 2017 1:25 pm (IST)
I started Swachh Bharat Abhyan across India, but people of UP took it to another level by cleaning all dirt from politics in the state: PM Modi
Mar 1, 2017 1:25 pm (IST)
Mar 1, 2017 11:27 am (IST)
The last phase of voting would be held on March 8 in 40 assembly constituencies across seven districts viz. Ghazipur, Varanasi, Chandauli, Mirzapur, Bhadohi, Sonbhadra and Jaunpur. The counting of votes is scheduled on March 11.
Mar 1, 2017 11:26 am (IST)
Polling is due in 49 assembly segments across seven districts in eastern UP districts bordering Bihar in the sixth phase. These districts are Maharajganj, Kushinagar, Gorakhpur, Deoria, Azamgarh, Mau and Ballia. Gorakhpur is the parliamentary constituency of BJP leader Yogi Adityanath.
Mar 1, 2017 11:26 am (IST)
Mar 1, 2017 11:26 am (IST)
PM Modi is likely to take a jibe at Rahul Gandhi’s 'Khat Sabha'. Congress had brought in about 1500 'khats' (charpoys) for the much publicised event.
Mar 1, 2017 11:26 am (IST)
Before going with an alliance with Samajwadi Party, 'Deoria to Dilli Yatra' was part of the Congress campaign to end its 27-year exile from power in Uttar Pradesh. Before the alliance, the Congress had decided to fight UP poll with the punch-line of '27 saal, UP behaal' to signify backwardness.
Mar 1, 2017 11:26 am (IST)
The 'khat sabha' hits headline after a large number of farmers scuffled with each other to flee with Khatiyas (wooden cots) soon after Rahul Gandhi ended his 'Khat Sabha'.
Mar 1, 2017 11:26 am (IST)
On September 6, 2016, this is the same place where Congress vice president Rahul Gandhi had kicked off his 'khat sabha' meetings ahead of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections.
Mar 1, 2017 11:26 am (IST)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi to address a public meeting in Deoria district where polling is scheduled on March 4.