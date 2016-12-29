UP Polls: Akhilesh Yadav's Supporters Who Don't Figure in SP Candidate List

New Delhi: With Samajwadi Party supremo Mulayam Singh Yadav announcing list of candidates for 325 of the 403 Uttar Pradesh Assembly seats on Wednesday, the row over denial of tickets to Akhilesh's supporters is expected to intensify infighting in the party.

Mulayam also "ignored" Akhilesh's objections to certain names, and "ruled out" alliance with any party for the upcoming polls.

The SP chief’s list Of 325 candidates left out several pro-Akhilesh ministers.

- Some Sitting MLAa don't figure in the list

- Women got tickets

- Yadavs got ticket

Akhilesh Favourites Out

- Tej Narayan Pandey MoS, Forest

- Ram Gobind Chaudhary, Cabinet Minister Panchayati Raj

- Arvind Singh 'Gope' Cabinet Minister, Rural Development

10 Ministers Sacked by Akhilesh get tickets

- Shivpal Yadav

- Shadab Fatima

- Om Prakash Singh

- Narad Rai Raj

- Kishore Singh

- Raja Aridaman Singh

- Shiv Kumar Beria

- Yogesh Pratap Singh

- MAnoj Paras

- Ambika Chowdhary

Kin get tickets

- Beni Prasad Verma's son Rakesh Verma

- Azam Khan's son Abdullah Azam

- Mulayam's Younger daughter Aparna Yadav