UP Polls: Akhilesh Yadav's Supporters Who Don't Figure in SP Candidate List
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav. (image: PTI)
New Delhi: With Samajwadi Party supremo Mulayam Singh Yadav announcing list of candidates for 325 of the 403 Uttar Pradesh Assembly seats on Wednesday, the row over denial of tickets to Akhilesh's supporters is expected to intensify infighting in the party.
Mulayam also "ignored" Akhilesh's objections to certain names, and "ruled out" alliance with any party for the upcoming polls.
The SP chief’s list Of 325 candidates left out several pro-Akhilesh ministers.
- Some Sitting MLAa don't figure in the list
- Women got tickets
- Yadavs got ticket
Akhilesh Favourites Out
- Tej Narayan Pandey MoS, Forest
- Ram Gobind Chaudhary, Cabinet Minister Panchayati Raj
- Arvind Singh 'Gope' Cabinet Minister, Rural Development
10 Ministers Sacked by Akhilesh get tickets
- Shivpal Yadav
- Shadab Fatima
- Om Prakash Singh
- Narad Rai Raj
- Kishore Singh
- Raja Aridaman Singh
- Shiv Kumar Beria
- Yogesh Pratap Singh
- MAnoj Paras
- Ambika Chowdhary
Kin get tickets
- Beni Prasad Verma's son Rakesh Verma
- Azam Khan's son Abdullah Azam
- Mulayam's Younger daughter Aparna Yadav
Recommended For You
- First LookShahid Kapoor Gives a Glimpse of His Daughter Misha On New Year's Eve
- Muscle Car ManiaFord Mustang GT: Here's All You Need to Know About This True Grand Tourer
- BEST of 2016Year Ender 2016: Top 5 Flagship Smartphones of 2016
- LookbackKriti to Taandav: Short Films That Made a Mark in 2016
- Partner ContentThe Tech And Auto Show: The Great Rajasthan Food Trail Special