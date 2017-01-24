UP Polls: 'Junior' Rajesh Khanna Motivates Voters in Unique Way

Meerut: With the preparation for Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls in full swing, the junior 'Rajesh Khanna' is busy motivating voters to cast their votes in Meerut that is scheduled to go to polls on February 11.

The man, a look-alike of late actor Rajesh Khanna, stands outside Meerut Collectorate and appeals to people in unique Bollywood actor's way to come out in large number to cast their franchise.

Tuesday is the last day of filing nomination papers for the first phase of polling in Western Uttar Pradesh.

The man, who has now named himself as junior Rajesh Khanna, draws a huge crowd he speak to people.

"Ye Public Hai Sab Janti Hai (The public knows everything). Think and vote. Don't vote for the party, but vote for candidate who will come to help you tomorrow," said Rajesh Khanna.

The UP will go to polling in 7 phases starting from Feb11, 25, 19, 23, 28 and March 4 and 8.