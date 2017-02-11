UP Polls: Uttar Pradesh Witnesses 63% Polling in First Phase

Feb 11, 2017 11:14 am (IST)

SP-Congress ten steps of progress: (Pragati Ke 10 Kadam)



1) Free smartphone to youths and skill development to 20 lakh youths

2) Will waive of farm loans, will give cheap electricity to farmers and will provide good price for their crops.

3) Rs 1,000 monthly pension to 1 crore families and 10-day food for city poor

4) 33% reservation in jobs, 50 % in local bodies to women

5) Water, electricity and roads in next 5 years to every village

6) Free cycle to girls and boys students of class 9, 10 and 12

7) Free homes to 10 lakh Dalit and Other Backward class families

8) Four Lane highway connecting every district and Metro Rail in 6 Major cities

9)Equal share in welfare schemes to Dalits and minorities according to their size of population

10) Modernising policing for better law and order. Expansion of Dial 100 scheme