UP Polls: Uttar Pradesh Witnesses 63% Polling in First Phase

News18.com | February 11, 2017, 8:19 PM IST
Voting ends for the first phase of Uttar Pradesh elections on Saturday. 63 per cent voters exercised their franchise in 73 assembly constituencies in the first of the seven-phase UP polls, with some stray incidents reported from Baghpat and Meerut.

Feb 11, 2017 7:17 pm (IST)

13 cases of paid news were identified, out of which 10 has been confirmed in first phase of UP elections: ECI


Feb 11, 2017 7:07 pm (IST)

19.56 Crore Cash, 4.44 lakh litre liquor worth Rs 14 Crore, drug worth Rs 96.93 lakh, gold and silver of Rs 14 crores were seized in first phase of UP Elections: ECI 


Feb 11, 2017 6:55 pm (IST)

2,96,906 troublemakers were identified and preventive actions were taken against them in first phase of UP elections: ECI


Feb 11, 2017 6:54 pm (IST)

3,888 digital and video cameras were used, webcasting was done in 2,857 places for first phase of UP elections: Election Commission of India


Feb 11, 2017 6:52 pm (IST)

Feb 11, 2017 6:41 pm (IST)

Uttar Pradesh witnesses 63 percent polling in the first phase of assembly elections: ECI


Feb 11, 2017 5:23 pm (IST)

Around 54 percent voters exercised their franchise till 4 PM in 73 assembly constituencies in the first of the seven-phase UP polls, with some stray incidents reported from Baghpat and Meerut: PTI


Feb 11, 2017 5:05 pm (IST)

Polling time for the first phase of Uttar Pradesh elections ends.


Feb 11, 2017 4:51 pm (IST)

Feb 11, 2017 4:49 pm (IST)

Feb 11, 2017 4:49 pm (IST)

52.90% voter turnout recorded till 3pm in the first phase of Uttar Pradesh elections


Feb 11, 2017 4:45 pm (IST)

Jat division continues in west UP which is not a good sign for BJP. However, RLD has dented it significantly, reports Pranshu Mishra 


Feb 11, 2017 4:43 pm (IST)

The trend emerging so far from Phase 1: There is a clear division.... at urban centres alliance gaining over BSP while in rural areas it's the BSP which is having the edge: Pranshu Mishra


Feb 11, 2017 4:38 pm (IST)

Minority vote split visible across many seats in west Uttar Pradesh. The trend emerging out so far is that minority has not sided with either BSP or SP-Congress alliance entirely, reports CNN-News18's Pranshu Mishra


Feb 11, 2017 2:33 pm (IST)

Total Voting Till 1 PM is 39.43%

AGRA - 39.19%

ALIGARH - 38.14%

BAGHPAT - 37.67%

BULANDSHEHAR - 41.43%

ETAH - 39%

FIROZABAD - 40.80%

GAUTAM BUDHNAGAR - 36.33%

GHAZIABAD - 38.48%

HAPUR - 43.33%

HATHRAS - 36.09%

KASGANJ - 37.17%

MATHURA - 40.40%

MEERUT - 37.87%

MUZZAFARNAGAR - 41.58%


Feb 11, 2017 2:00 pm (IST)

For political gains, UP government played with aspirations of youth in the state: PM Modi


Feb 11, 2017 1:59 pm (IST)

Feb 11, 2017 1:59 pm (IST)

Feb 11, 2017 1:59 pm (IST)

Feb 11, 2017 1:58 pm (IST)

Akhilesh Yadav says 'kaam bolta hai', (but) even a child knows it is your 'karnaama' (misdeed) which is speaking, says PM at an election rally in Badaun.


Feb 11, 2017 1:51 pm (IST)

Overall voting percentage in the first phase of Uttar Pradesh elections at 1pm is 39.43%.


Feb 11, 2017 1:50 pm (IST)

Feb 11, 2017 1:49 pm (IST)

Feb 11, 2017 1:49 pm (IST)

SP MLA here had levelled serious allegations against SP MP & if asked about it, Mulayamji would've said that 'boys make mistakes': PM Modi during an election rally in UP


Feb 11, 2017 1:49 pm (IST)

Our government is dedicated to serve the poor, marginalized & farmers; We are initiating several steps to uplift them: PM Modi during an election rally in UP


Feb 11, 2017 1:49 pm (IST)

Why is it that even after 70 years of independence, 18,000 villages did not get electricity?: PM Modi during an election rally in UP


Feb 11, 2017 1:47 pm (IST)

Feb 11, 2017 1:37 pm (IST)

Around 500 villages in Badaun lack power supply. What have previous governments done so far? They must answer: PM Modi during an election rally in UP


Feb 11, 2017 1:31 pm (IST)

Had heard about Budaun even when I was in Gujarat; What is the reason that fruits of development could not reach this land under SP, BSP?: PM Modi


Feb 11, 2017 1:31 pm (IST)

Budaun is among the 100 backward districts, said Prime Minister Narendra Modi while addressing a public rally.


Feb 11, 2017 12:14 pm (IST)
In Midst of Voting, Akhilesh and Rahul Announce 'Top Priorities
Feb 11, 2017 12:09 pm (IST)
Sangeet Som's Brother Arrested for Carrying Pistol in Polling Booth
Feb 11, 2017 12:05 pm (IST)

Feb 11, 2017 12:03 pm (IST)

The minority factor in Uttar Pradesh Elections.


Feb 11, 2017 12:00 pm (IST)

Uttar Pradesh Elections 2017: Total voting percentage till 11 am is 24.50%


Feb 11, 2017 11:55 am (IST)

BJP wins all three MLC seats in UP where elections were held: Kanpur, Gorakhpur and Bareilly


Feb 11, 2017 11:54 am (IST)

Feb 11, 2017 11:53 am (IST)

There is a big BSP wave across the state and the reports I am getting from the first phase of voting are very positive: Mayawati


Feb 11, 2017 11:53 am (IST)

BJP has been in power in Centre for more than 2 1/2 years and they have not fulfilled even 1/4th of their 2014 promises: Mayawati


Feb 11, 2017 11:53 am (IST)

Only BSP can provide an ideal government in UP. Cong-SP and BJP are trying to misguide people but now people know their real face: Mayawati


Feb 11, 2017 11:44 am (IST)

Voting percentage till 11 am:

SHAMLI - 21%

MATHURA - 24.8%

BULANDSHEHAR - 24.7%

NOIDA - 20%

AGRA - 28.76%

MEERUT- 23%

FEROZABAD - 21%

KASGANJ - 21%

MUZZAFARNAGAR - 27%

BAGHPAT - 21%

GHAZIABAD - 25.71%

HAPUR - 15%

ETAH - 27.29%

ALIGARH - 24.7%


Feb 11, 2017 11:39 am (IST)

Feb 11, 2017 11:22 am (IST)

Feb 11, 2017 11:21 am (IST)

We are doing well in all the seats, we are confident, we are in the fight and we will perform well: Sanjeev Balyan 


Feb 11, 2017 11:20 am (IST)

Images from Uttar Pradesh on the first phase of polling:


Feb 11, 2017 11:20 am (IST)

Feb 11, 2017 11:14 am (IST)

SP-Congress ten steps of progress: (Pragati Ke 10 Kadam)


1) Free smartphone to youths and skill development to 20 lakh youths

2) Will waive of farm loans, will give cheap electricity to farmers and will provide good price for their crops.

3) Rs 1,000 monthly pension to 1 crore families and 10-day food for city poor

4) 33% reservation in jobs, 50 % in local bodies to women 

5) Water, electricity and roads in next 5 years to every village

6) Free cycle to girls and boys students of class 9, 10 and 12

7) Free homes to 10 lakh Dalit and Other Backward class families

8) Four Lane highway connecting every district and Metro Rail in 6 Major cities

9)Equal share in welfare schemes to Dalits and minorities according to their size of population 

10) Modernising policing for better law and order. Expansion of Dial 100 scheme 


Feb 11, 2017 10:59 am (IST)

Akhilesh-Rahul Gandhi top priorities:


Feb 11, 2017 10:53 am (IST)

Feb 11, 2017 10:53 am (IST)

Feb 11, 2017 10:53 am (IST)

Feb 11, 2017 10:51 am (IST)

PM Modi is afraid of two youths (me and Rahul). He is scared of losing Uttar Pradesh. We are confident to win the elections: Akhilesh


Feb 11, 2017 10:48 am (IST)

PM Modi loves to Google, peep into bathrooms, but he should be more concerned about development: Rahul Gandhi


Feb 11, 2017 10:46 am (IST)

Some clerics are resentful. But we believe they will finally support us. PM Modi is unable to answer on security, jobs, unemployment and that why he is distracting people: Rahul


Feb 11, 2017 10:44 am (IST)

PM Modi is nervous as he failed to live up to his promises: Rahul 


Feb 11, 2017 10:44 am (IST)

Unemployment has increased in PM Modi's regime despite UP sending huge number of MPs. Where will Acche Din come in UP, questions Akhilesh


Feb 11, 2017 10:39 am (IST)

Feb 11, 2017 10:37 am (IST)

Feb 11, 2017 10:37 am (IST)

This is an alliance of two young leaders, who have brought both parties together. PM Modi being too much annoyed or agitated is not good and it indicates that they are losing ground: Akhilesh Yadav


Feb 11, 2017 10:37 am (IST)

We want government of youths and vision in UP we want a radical change..change in fundamentals: Rahul Gandhi


Feb 11, 2017 10:37 am (IST)

Feb 11, 2017 10:33 am (IST)

Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi addressing the media.


Feb 11, 2017 10:32 am (IST)

People talk about Mann ki Baat, Not Kaam ki Baat: Akhilesh Yadav


Feb 11, 2017 10:31 am (IST)

Akhilesh Yadav announced Rs 1,000 pension for 1 Cr poor families, Food for Rs 10, Electricity, drinking water and roads in 5 years in every village, free cycle to girl students from class 9 to 12 standard and for promising boy student.


Feb 11, 2017 10:28 am (IST)


Feb 11, 2017 10:28 am (IST)

Uttar Pradesh Chief Ministrer Akhilesh Yadav-Congress vice president Rahul Gandhi’s joint press conference begins. 


Feb 11, 2017 10:24 am (IST)

Feb 11, 2017 10:24 am (IST)

Uttar Pradesh Elections: Infographics on voting percentage:


Feb 11, 2017 10:23 am (IST)

Feb 11, 2017 10:15 am (IST)

Pankaj (son of Rajnath Singh) is my younger brother and we will win Noida and will form the govt in UP, they have seen the govt of both SP and BSP and now they want a change, and I appeal to the people of Noida to come and vote: BJP MP Mahesh Sharma


Feb 11, 2017 10:05 am (IST)

10.56% voting in first phase of Uttar Pradesh elections till 9 am.


Feb 11, 2017 10:05 am (IST)

Uttar Pradesh detained Gagan Som - brother of Sangeet Som BJP MLA from Sardhana – reportedly for violating EC norms. 


Feb 11, 2017 10:02 am (IST)

CNN-News18's Pallavi Ghosh reports: Congress sources now saying it is not a CMP, but top priorities. That seems a clever way of getting around anticipated objections. The focus is on farm loan waiver, jobs, law and order. All these are issues im western UP where voting is on right now.

 


Feb 11, 2017 9:56 am (IST)

CNN-News18' Pranshu Mishra reports from the ground:

- Average of around 11% voting till 9 AM in the first phase of UP elections. Muzaffarnagar witnessed 15%, Ghaziabad 11% and Hapur 10%, Aligarh 10.5%, Bulandshahar 12%.

- Total 73 seats of 1st phase is witnessing a triangular fight. BSP, Cong-SP and BJP in fight on most of the seats.

- Resurgent RLD has complicated things for BJP. Eyes on Jat vote. RLD seems to have regained its lost support to an extent. Above average polling trend in Muzaffarnagar becomes crucial.

- Minority mood still not clear. Seems like no clear favourite so far. Minorities adopting strategic voting against the BJP. Whichever party is in closest fight with the BJP on any given seat, is getting minority support. Minorities divided between BSP and SP-Cong alliance.


Feb 11, 2017 9:43 am (IST)

Voting percentage till 9 am:

MATHURA- 9%

GREATER NOIDA- 8.9%

KASGANJ- 12.5 %

MEERUT- 11%

MUZZAFARNAGAR- 15%

GHAZIABAD- 13%

HATHRAS- 11%

BAGHPAT- 8 %

FEROZABAD- 12%

HAPUR- 10%

SHAMLI- 18%

ALIGARH- 9%

AGRA-12.8%


Feb 11, 2017 9:30 am (IST)

Uttar Pradesh Elections 2017: 10.5% voting in Aligarh and 12% in Bulandshahr till 9 am


Feb 11, 2017 9:23 am (IST)

Feb 11, 2017 9:23 am (IST)
Hukum Singh still says exodus is the main issue, but he adds it is about development. "People this time will vote for change. Exodus is the main issue and we are confident of winning  elections this time," he told CNN-News18.
 

Feb 11, 2017 9:22 am (IST)
In a short while from now Congress vice president Rahul Gandhi and SP leader Akhilesh Yadav will jointly address a press conference. Though their 'UP ke Ladke' themed roadshow has attracted eyeballs, our reports say there are several issues that need to be addressed.  They are set to jointly announce a Common Minimum Programme

CNN-News18's Pallavi Ghosh has some inputs from the joint manifesto they are likely to announce

1) Rs 1000 pension for 1 crore poor families, 

2) Food for Rs 10 

3) Electricity, drinking water and roads in 5 years in every village 

4) Free cycle for girl students from class 9 to 12 standard and for promising boy students
 

Feb 11, 2017 9:20 am (IST)

BJP's Hukum Singh who has been making the "exodus" from Kairana a major election issue , now says it is not communal but about law and order. “Hindus and Muslims are voting together. There's no division, there is complete breakdown of law and order in UP. Kairana is voting for development."

 


Feb 11, 2017 9:17 am (IST)

BJP is getting people’s support. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is on one side and the rest on the other. I am 100% confident that BJP will emerge as a winner: Tejpal Singh, BJP candidate, Dadri


Feb 11, 2017 9:14 am (IST)

The UP poll almost always has a caste and communal narrative in the media. But there is a significant gender perspective as well. Some studies done by social scientists on behalf of the Election Commission indicate that for more than 60 percent women electorate issues like law and order and basic civic amenities, price rise are a priority and only 20 percent of them voted out of political leanings. CLICK TO READ: http://www.news18.com/news/politics/away-from-caste-and-religion-can-there-be-a-gender-narrative-to-up-polls-1347598.html


Feb 11, 2017 9:10 am (IST)

Feb 11, 2017 9:09 am (IST)

One can check constituency-wise voter list and polling station by logging on to the official website of the Chief Electoral Officer, Uttar Pradesh -http://ceouttarpradesh.nic.in/


Feb 11, 2017 9:06 am (IST)

Uttar Pradesh Lok Sabha Elections 2014:


Feb 11, 2017 8:50 am (IST)

BJP leader Sangeet Som casted his vote in Sardhana. Sardhana, which came into limelight after the Muzaffarnagar riots, is facing a triangular contest between BJP, BSP and Samajwadi Party.


Feb 11, 2017 8:45 am (IST)

Feb 11, 2017 8:44 am (IST)

Feb 11, 2017 8:42 am (IST)

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections the BJP reaped massive dividends here because of a communal polarisation. Jats had deserted the Rashtriya Lok Dal and voted BJP. This time in the run up to the 2017 polls there has been no dearth of issues - from the Dadri lynching to Kairana MP Hukum Singh claiming 250 Hindu families fled due to fear of "another community". But the political dynamics is not the same as 2014, reports Uday Singh Rana.

 

CLICK TO READ: First Phase of UP Assembly Polls 2017: BJP's Spot of Bother

 
Feb 11, 2017 8:40 am (IST)

Voting begins at Jain Degree College in Baghpat (UP), Election Officer greeting women voters with roses.


Feb 11, 2017 8:36 am (IST)

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav and Congress vice president Rahul Gandhi likely to hold a joint press conference today.


Feb 11, 2017 8:32 am (IST)

This is a peace loving state and therefore people will vote for the person who understands the local issues. We have a roadmap for taking up to development I hope that person will win. We have released the manifestos of both SP and Congress and common minimum program of both the parties will be fulfilled: Juhie Singh, Samajwadi Party leader on first phase of UP Elections            


Feb 11, 2017 8:28 am (IST)

Feb 11, 2017 8:26 am (IST)

Feb 11, 2017 8:25 am (IST)

Voting peaceful in Etah's Jalesar which is the smallest constituency in terms of electorate.


Feb 11, 2017 8:22 am (IST)

Feb 11, 2017 8:22 am (IST)

Vote shares in last three elections:


Feb 11, 2017 8:14 am (IST)

Caste politics in Uttar Pradesh: 2007 and 2012 Statistic


Feb 11, 2017 8:11 am (IST)

Feb 11, 2017 8:00 am (IST)

It is like utsav in a democracy and people want Parivartan in Uttar Pradesh. This is the chance for the UP people to vote for change: BJP leader Shrikant Sharma


Feb 11, 2017 7:53 am (IST)

Feb 11, 2017 7:46 am (IST)

Polling delayed in booth no. 42 in Mathura's Govardhan, and in booth numbers 119 and 120 in Baghpat as EVMs are not working.


Feb 11, 2017 7:45 am (IST)

Feb 11, 2017 7:43 am (IST)

What's at Stake


BJP:

  • Biggest electoral test for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's mid-night demonitisation.
  • Return to power after 15 years in politically most significant state.

 

Samajwadi Party:

  • Challenge for Akhilesh Yadav to prove his leadership in electoral politics after a running feud with uncle Shivpal.
  • Challenge to keep Minority votes intact with amidst BSP's attempt to poach on SP's core constituency.

BSP:

  • After a clean score-sheet in Lok Sabha polls, first chance for Mayawati to bounce back
  • Litmus test for BSP's attempts to woo Muslims and cement Muslim-Dalit combination

 

Congress:

  • Reduced to margins, first test of Rahul Gandhi-PK (Prashant Kishor) combine in Hindi heartland.
  • The timing of Priyanka's launch; before UP polls or later?

Feb 11, 2017 7:40 am (IST)

Feb 11, 2017 7:40 am (IST)

The Caste factor in Uttar Pradesh Elections 2017:


Feb 11, 2017 7:34 am (IST)

Advantage and Disadvantages of Key Players:


Feb 11, 2017 7:29 am (IST)

Feb 11, 2017 7:28 am (IST)

First phase of polling in Uttar Pradesh is underway in Noida Sector 15A. People standing in the queue to cast their ballots. Large number of police and paramilitary forces deployed in Western UP to prevent any untoward incident.


Feb 11, 2017 7:21 am (IST)

Women polling agents at Bhatta Parsauk in Greater Noida complained of poor infrastructure and basic amenities. Most of the women were seeing standing with no chair infront of booths.


Feb 11, 2017 7:17 am (IST)

Feb 11, 2017 7:16 am (IST)

Feb 11, 2017 7:16 am (IST)

Feb 11, 2017 7:16 am (IST)

Voting for first phase of Uttar Pradesh elections to begins.


