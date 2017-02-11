UP Polls: Uttar Pradesh Witnesses 63% Polling in First Phase

Event Highlights
Voting ends for the first phase of Uttar Pradesh elections on Saturday. 63 per cent voters exercised their franchise in 73 assembly constituencies in the first of the seven-phase UP polls, with some stray incidents reported from Baghpat and Meerut.
Stay tuned for LIVE updates:
63% voter turnout (tentative) in first phase of Uttar Pradesh election: Election commission pic.twitter.com/6DjgemgaWG— ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) February 11, 2017
Voting percentage till 3 PM #UPPolls2017 pic.twitter.com/rfTseWE2YC— ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) February 11, 2017
Overall voting percentage till 3 PM #UPPolls2017 pic.twitter.com/hfahgLbQpc— ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) February 11, 2017
Lohia ji was against Congress; Those who followed ideals of Lohia ji, came forward to support Congress: PM Modi pic.twitter.com/HiIXCODcyX— ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) February 11, 2017
When I took strong steps against corruption, all parties came together against Modi. SP, BSP united and spoke in one voice against us: PM pic.twitter.com/ljGI9JjVgT— ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) February 11, 2017
Why is the Samajwadi Party in Uttar Pradesh sheltering criminals?: PM Modi pic.twitter.com/x5ZjyY7UlF— ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) February 11, 2017
Pura pradesh jaanta hai aapke (Akhilesh Yadav) kaam nahi karname bolte hain: PM Modi pic.twitter.com/JDY70WvOgH— ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) February 11, 2017
Jo log Mayawati ko sabse priya the,jin officers pe aarop lage the,Akhilesh aate hi 2-4mahine drama kiye aur unhi logon ko acche padh diye-PM pic.twitter.com/EMfGiR1T0F— ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) February 11, 2017
Voting percentage till 1 PM #UPPolls2017 pic.twitter.com/89e7ptFmoy— ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) February 11, 2017
In Muzaffarnagar sitting MLA Kapil Dev Agarwal of BJP is facing Gaurav Bansal of SP, Payal Maheshwari of RLD & Rakesh Sharma of BSP— ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) February 11, 2017
Jinko janta azma chuki hai, usko janta phir nahi azmayegi; UP mei BSP ki sarkaar purn bahumat ki banne wali hai: Mayawati pic.twitter.com/P0DkR3hnxO— ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) February 11, 2017
When a Prime Minister reduces himself to ridiculing his predecessor-years his senior,he hurts the dignity of the parliament &the nation— Office of RG (@OfficeOfRG) February 8, 2017
Union Minister Sanjeev Balyan cast his vote in Muzaffarnagar #uppolls2017 pic.twitter.com/obhuhw5IAO— ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) February 11, 2017
SP-Congress ten steps of progress: (Pragati Ke 10 Kadam)
1) Free smartphone to youths and skill development to 20 lakh youths
2) Will waive of farm loans, will give cheap electricity to farmers and will provide good price for their crops.
3) Rs 1,000 monthly pension to 1 crore families and 10-day food for city poor
4) 33% reservation in jobs, 50 % in local bodies to women
5) Water, electricity and roads in next 5 years to every village
6) Free cycle to girls and boys students of class 9, 10 and 12
7) Free homes to 10 lakh Dalit and Other Backward class families
8) Four Lane highway connecting every district and Metro Rail in 6 Major cities
9)Equal share in welfare schemes to Dalits and minorities according to their size of population
10) Modernising policing for better law and order. Expansion of Dial 100 scheme
PM's strategy is distraction;When he can't answer questions, then he starts distracting;Truth is that in 2.5yrs, he has failed: Rahul Gandhi pic.twitter.com/h6OL9zNdQx— ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) February 11, 2017
Unke paas 2 1/2 saal hain, kholein janampatri: Rahul Gandhi on PM's speech— ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) February 11, 2017
PM ko sirf google pe search karna accha lagta hai, logon ke bathroom mein jhaankna accha lagta hai: Rahul Gandhi pic.twitter.com/AOTBW6vTGe— ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) February 11, 2017
Bohot ghussa hona acchi baat nahi hai, is se pata chalta hai pairon ke neeche se zameen sarak rahi hai: Akhilesh Yadav— ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) February 11, 2017
Lucknow: CM Akhilesh Yadav and Rahul Gandhi launch alliance's common minimum program pic.twitter.com/EU3s1GROIe— ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) February 11, 2017
Sardhana(Meerut): Police detain Gagan Som, brother of BJP candidate Sangeet Som for carrying a pistol inside poll booth #uppolls2017— ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) February 11, 2017
CNN-News18' Pranshu Mishra reports from the ground:
- Average of around 11% voting till 9 AM in the first phase of UP elections. Muzaffarnagar witnessed 15%, Ghaziabad 11% and Hapur 10%, Aligarh 10.5%, Bulandshahar 12%.
- Total 73 seats of 1st phase is witnessing a triangular fight. BSP, Cong-SP and BJP in fight on most of the seats.
- Resurgent RLD has complicated things for BJP. Eyes on Jat vote. RLD seems to have regained its lost support to an extent. Above average polling trend in Muzaffarnagar becomes crucial.
- Minority mood still not clear. Seems like no clear favourite so far. Minorities adopting strategic voting against the BJP. Whichever party is in closest fight with the BJP on any given seat, is getting minority support. Minorities divided between BSP and SP-Cong alliance.
Baghpat: 98 year old Sultani cast her vote in Chhaprauli #uppolls2017 pic.twitter.com/hBgrMQOy5s— ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) February 11, 2017
CNN-News18's Pallavi Ghosh has some inputs from the joint manifesto they are likely to announce
1) Rs 1000 pension for 1 crore poor families,
2) Food for Rs 10
3) Electricity, drinking water and roads in 5 years in every village
4) Free cycle for girl students from class 9 to 12 standard and for promising boy students
The UP poll almost always has a caste and communal narrative in the media. But there is a significant gender perspective as well. Some studies done by social scientists on behalf of the Election Commission indicate that for more than 60 percent women electorate issues like law and order and basic civic amenities, price rise are a priority and only 20 percent of them voted out of political leanings. CLICK TO READ: http://www.news18.com/news/politics/away-from-caste-and-religion-can-there-be-a-gender-narrative-to-up-polls-1347598.html
Meerut: BJP MLA and Sardhana candidate Sangeet Som after casting his vote #uppolls2017 pic.twitter.com/dfhsrvcseT— ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) February 11, 2017
One can check constituency-wise voter list and polling station by logging on to the official website of the Chief Electoral Officer, Uttar Pradesh -http://ceouttarpradesh.nic.in/
Ghaziabad's Sahibabad is the largest constituency in terms of electorate #uppolls2017 pic.twitter.com/ig9lUYwF9c— ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) February 11, 2017
Baghpat: Voters in Baraut given roses by EC officials #uppolls2017 pic.twitter.com/xJquZT2WVn— ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) February 11, 2017
In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections the BJP reaped massive dividends here because of a communal polarisation. Jats had deserted the Rashtriya Lok Dal and voted BJP. This time in the run up to the 2017 polls there has been no dearth of issues - from the Dadri lynching to Kairana MP Hukum Singh claiming 250 Hindu families fled due to fear of "another community". But the political dynamics is not the same as 2014, reports Uday Singh Rana.
CLICK TO READ: First Phase of UP Assembly Polls 2017: BJP's Spot of Bother
This is a peace loving state and therefore people will vote for the person who understands the local issues. We have a roadmap for taking up to development I hope that person will win. We have released the manifestos of both SP and Congress and common minimum program of both the parties will be fulfilled: Juhie Singh, Samajwadi Party leader on first phase of UP Elections
उत्तर प्रदेश के विकास में भागीदार बनें । विकास के लिए मतदान करें pic.twitter.com/eDqRk1enzf— Akhilesh Yadav (@yadavakhilesh) February 11, 2017
People after casting their votes in Bulandshahr #uppolls2017 pic.twitter.com/8pvpPiyQ7j— ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) February 11, 2017
BJP Mathura candidate Shrikant Sharma casts his vote #uppolls2017 pic.twitter.com/BFPG8R2K3h— ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) February 11, 2017
Voting underway in different districts of Western Uttar Pradesh #uppolls2017 pic.twitter.com/hIigbJBTZA— ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) February 11, 2017
People after casting their votes in Baghpat #uppolls2017 pic.twitter.com/XKh65K2qxs— ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) February 11, 2017
What's at Stake
BJP:
- Biggest electoral test for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's mid-night demonitisation.
- Return to power after 15 years in politically most significant state.
Samajwadi Party:
- Challenge for Akhilesh Yadav to prove his leadership in electoral politics after a running feud with uncle Shivpal.
- Challenge to keep Minority votes intact with amidst BSP's attempt to poach on SP's core constituency.
BSP:
- After a clean score-sheet in Lok Sabha polls, first chance for Mayawati to bounce back
- Litmus test for BSP's attempts to woo Muslims and cement Muslim-Dalit combination
Congress:
- Reduced to margins, first test of Rahul Gandhi-PK (Prashant Kishor) combine in Hindi heartland.
- The timing of Priyanka's launch; before UP polls or later?
Polling underway in Shamli's Thana Bhawan #uppolls2017 pic.twitter.com/umSWY1X2y0— ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) February 11, 2017
People arrive for voting in Dadri's Bishada #uppolls2017 pic.twitter.com/pOqyz1ans4— ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) February 11, 2017
Dadri: Polling underway in Bishada, people cast their votes #uppolls2017 pic.twitter.com/5YEC0AxX5l— ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) February 11, 2017
Mathura: People queue up outside a polling station in Govardhan. Voting to begin shortly #uppolls2017 pic.twitter.com/wmoBtjwOuV— ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) February 11, 2017
#FLASH Voting for first phase of #UPpolls2017 begins pic.twitter.com/PUiNBFxyOK— ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) February 11, 2017