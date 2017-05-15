DON'T SHARE NUISANCE.
SHARE NEWS.
Up to Rajinikanth Whether He Wants to Enter Politics: DMK
File photo of superstar Rajinikanth. (Photo: Reuters)
Chennai: DMK on Monday said it is up to Tamil superstar Rajinikanth whether he wants to enter politics or not.
Speaking to reporters, Stalin, who is the Leader of Opposition in Tamil Nadu Assembly, said he does not want to express "any personalised view" on the matter.
ALSO READ: If 'God Decides' Rajinikanth not Averse to Joining Politics. Swamy Calls it a 'Joke'
Rajinikanth, who had supported the DMK-led alliance in 1996, termed it an "accident" today without naming the party.
"My life is in the hands of God. I'm not sure what he has in store for me. But I'll always perform the duty that he bestows on me. So, don't feel disappointed if I don't enter politics," he said.
ALSO READ: Rajinikanth Leaves Door Open on Joining Politics, Says it's 'Left to God'
Recommended For You
- Honda Africa Twin Launched in India at Rs 12.9 Lakh, Bookings Commence
- Happy Birthday Madhuri: Films That Defined the Career of Dhak-Dhak Girl
- Kangana Ranaut's Childlike Innocence is Endearing in Simran Teaser, Watch Video
- IPL 2017: Smith Rues Stokes Leaving Pune to Head to Spain
- Cannes 2017: A Look At Aishwarya Rai's Red Carpet Outfits In The Last Decade