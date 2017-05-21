DON'T SHARE NUISANCE.
UPA Hired Pakistan's ICJ Lawyer to Represent India in 2004: BJP
The lawyer who represented Pakistan in Kulbhushan Jadhav case at the ICJ had been hired by UPA govt in 2004 to argue an arbitration case, the BJP said. (Image: NEWS18 Creatives)
New Delhi: The Pakistani-origin lawyer who represented Pakistan in the Kulbhushan Jadhav case at the International Court of Justice (ICJ) had been hired by the UPA government in 2004 to argue an arbitration case, the BJP said on Saturday.
Accusing the Congress of being Pakistan's voice on a host of issues, BJP spokesperson G V L Narsimha Rao said the the party must explain why its government hired Khawar Qureshi in the "very sensitive" Enron case.
The Congress-led UPA government had changed the legal team representing India in the arbitration case against the US firm over the controversial Dabhol power project, he said.
This was a question linked to "patriotism", Rao told reporters.
Citing the example of Harish Salve, who was the lead counsel for India at the ICJ this week, he said it was surprising that the UPA government could not find an Indian lawyer to represent the country in such a sensitive case.
The ICJ this week stayed the execution of Indian national Kulbhushan Jadhav, who was arrested by Pakistan on charges of espionage and subversive activities. While Pakistan claims he was nabbed from Balochistan, India maintains that he was kidnapped from Iran where he had business interests after retiring from the Indian Navy.
