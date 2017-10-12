UPCC Passes Resolution to Elect Rahul Gandhi as Next Cong Chief

The Uttar Pradesh Congress Committee (UPCC) passed a resolution on Thursday to name Rahul Gandhi as the next president of the Indian National Congress.In a meeting held at Congress headquarters in Lucknow, about 1200 newly elected representatives of the Congress Committee passed a resolution to make Rahul the next party chief. Congress state president Raj Babbar, election officer Kishor Upadhyay, Suresh Shetty and MA Khan led the way.Similar proposals have been issued in almost seven states and once completed, a formal announcement is expected. Rumours say that the declaration could take place on or before October 26.Once elected to the top post, Rahul is expected to name his own core team and central committee but this would most probably take place after the Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh polls slated for later this year. A change in state chiefs can also be expected.Currently, Rahul Gandhi is travelling through poll-bound Gujarat as part of his Navsarjan Yatra.