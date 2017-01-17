Upset Over Ticket Distribution, BJP Workers Burn Effigy of Union Minister Gangwar

Bareilly: The announcement of tickets by BJP has led to discontent among a section of its workers who burnt the effigy of a central minister in the district.

After the party leadership preferred a turncoat ex-BSP MLC Kesar Singh Gangwar from Nawabganj seat, supporters of a local BJP leader M P Arya, who was seeking ticket from there, held an emergency meeting and charged the party high command with ignoring dedicated workers and giving preference to criminal elements.

Around 300 workers tendered their resignation and set the effigy of Union minister Santosh Gangwar and organisation secretary Bhavani Singh on fire.

Arya also warned through his facebook account that if the dedicated workers were ignored, the party will face the same fate as in Delhi and Bihar.

Meanwhile, BJP's District unit general secretary Virendra Singh Gangwar alias Veeru, who was seeking ticket from Bhojipura, resigned from the post soon after the candidates were announced.

Though Veeru, who is the brother-in-law of Santosh Gangwar, has stated personal reasons for resignation, party insiders said he had wanted to contest from Bhojipura.

District unit president Ravindra Singh Rathore, when contacted, said he was in the know of the developments and added those who felt left out would be accommodated.