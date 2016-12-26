'Upset' Sheila Dikshit Was Forced to Defend Herself on Sahara Diaries

New Delhi: Senior Congress leader Sheila Dikshit junked the Sahara diaries used by Rahul Gandhi to attack Prime Minister Narendra Modi because she was upset that no one in her party came to her defence, sources close to her said on Monday.

Sources close to her told News18 that the chief ministerial face of the Congress in Uttar Pradesh has been feeling sidelined for a while on her exact role in the state.

A three-time chief minister of Delhi, she had agreed to enter the fray in UP apparently under pressure from the Gandhis as the party wanted to project a Brahmin face.

But what came as a real blow to her was Rahul's reference to the Sahara diaries which also mentioned Sheila's name among those who were beneficiaries of kickbacks.

"There is no iota of truth in the allegations. I totally reject these allegations," Dikshit said on Sunday adding that the Supreme Court has already made its observations on them.

Asked about Congress putting out the "list" publicly on its Twitter handle, she told PTI, "It surprised me".

The same documents had been used by Rahul during his speeches in UP and Gujarat last week to raise questions against PM Modi.

Sources close to her said she was hurt that she was neither kept in the loop nor defended by the party and that left her with no choice but to protect herself even at the cost of embarrassing Rahul.

Her comments on the Sahara diaries were immediately used by the BJP to hit back at the Congress.

BJP national Secretary Siddharth Nath Singh said, "There cannot be double standards but Congress vice president Rahul Gandhi and their spokespersons are making stupid mistakes time and again. A horse has died and his death has been certified by the Supreme Court."