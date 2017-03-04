Uttar Pradesh Election 2017 Live: SP Says No Permission for PM Modi Roadshow

Mar 4, 2017 12:42 pm (IST)

PM in Varanasi, BJP says its posters "selectively" pulled down

As the Prime Minister hits the campaign trail in his Lok Sabha constituency, the BJP on Saturday charged the administration with "selectively" pulling down its posters in the name of implementing the poll code.

However, a top police official dismissed as "baseless" the allegations levelled by the party and said the administration was acting in an "impartial" and "non-partisan" manner.

BJP spokesman Shrikant Sharma said, "The entire city is dotted with posters and banners put up by the ruling Samajwadi Party in the state and its ally, the Congress.