Uttar Pradesh Election 2017 Live: SP Says No Permission for PM Modi Roadshow

Event Highlights
Stop 2: Bhairav Mandir
Jaunpur rally at 3 pm
Modi to address town hall
Voting percentage till 1 pm
PM offers prayer at Kashi
Stop 1: Kashi temple
SP-Congress Camp Preparations on
Glimpse of Roadshow
BJP alleges 'selectively' posters were pulled down
Scuffle between SP & BJP
Ghar Ghar Modi Slogans
BHU chants Modi, Modi
Poem for PM
Polling percentage till 11 am
Women feel safe in Varanasi
Supporters cheer 'Modi Modi'
Crowds throng Varanasi
Glimpse of PM Modi's roadshow in Varanasi
PM to offer prayers
Crowd gathers
Modi pays homage
Modi to garland Malviya's statue
Polling percentage
Modi reaches BHU
Modi to visit Varanasi
Voters queue up
Banaras gears-up
Adityanath to CNN-News18
Voters count
Yogi Adityanath casts his vote
Prominent candidates
Polling begins
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is holding a roadshow in Varanasi. Besides Modi, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav, accompanied by his wife Dimple Yadav and Congress Vice-President Rahul Gandhi, will be holding a roadshow in the same city.
On the hand, BSP supremo, who is fighting hard to revive her party's fortunes, will be addressing a rally on the outskirts of Varanasi.
Stay tuned for Live updates
37.85% voting recorded till 1 pm in the sixth phase of UP elections 2017. pic.twitter.com/Sx7NvJpgvX— ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) March 4, 2017
Glimpses of PM Shri @narendramodi's road show in Varanasi. #काशी_का_गौरवModi pic.twitter.com/fIt1VNvb0N— BJP (@BJP4India) March 4, 2017
Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh shows confidence when asked will BJP get a clean sweep in UP
Purvanchal UP mein BJP ki hawa nahi, aandhi chal rahi hai: Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh pic.twitter.com/CykZmc4bAe— ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) March 4, 2017
PM in Varanasi, BJP says its posters "selectively" pulled down
As the Prime Minister hits the campaign trail in his Lok Sabha constituency, the BJP on Saturday charged the administration with "selectively" pulling down its posters in the name of implementing the poll code.
However, a top police official dismissed as "baseless" the allegations levelled by the party and said the administration was acting in an "impartial" and "non-partisan" manner.
BJP spokesman Shrikant Sharma said, "The entire city is dotted with posters and banners put up by the ruling Samajwadi Party in the state and its ally, the Congress.
Minor scuffle between SP and BJP workers at BHU
A minor scuffle between Samajwadi Party (SP) and BJP workers took place outside the Singh Dwar of the BHU from where the prime minister started his road show.
At another point, SP workers erected a stage in the middle of the route road and the police had to forcefully remove it before deatining seven SP workers.
Supporters chants ' Ghar Ghar Modi' as his massive road show is underway.
PM Modi's roadshow underway in Varanasi. Out of 5 assembly constituencies under Varanasi Lok Sabha, currently 3 are held by BJP & 2 by SP. pic.twitter.com/i4q4yUhd0K— ANI (@ANI_news) March 4, 2017
Supporters cheer 'Modi Modi' as Prime Minister's roadshow proceeds towards Kashi Vishwanath temple in Varanasi.
#WATCH: Supporters cheer 'Modi Modi' as Prime Minister's roadshow proceeds towards Kashi Vishwanath temple in Varanasi. pic.twitter.com/CWZJHVdGlw— ANI (@ANI_news) March 4, 2017
Large crowds throng Varanasi as Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives for road show.
Enthusiastic supporters in PM @narendramodi's roads how in Varanasi. Watch at https://t.co/KJuHy2cnN3 #कशी_का_गौरवModi pic.twitter.com/dtl5sX621z— BJP (@BJP4India) March 4, 2017
Glimpses of PM Modi's road show in Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh. Watch at https://t.co/KJuHy2cnN3 and https://t.co/jtwD1yPhm4 #कशी_का_गौरवModi pic.twitter.com/TrY1Pe1sg2— BJP (@BJP4India) March 4, 2017
Crowd gathers on Varanasi roads as PM Narendra Modi's roadshow begins
Crowd gathers on Varanasi roads as PM Narendra Modi's roadshow begins pic.twitter.com/uHj7m2MiaU— ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) March 4, 2017
Other parties have been in UP for far too long now but they haven't been able to bring any change: Rajyavardhan Rathore, BJP pic.twitter.com/S5pYXYIl0i— ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) March 4, 2017
Voters queue up at polling booth no.3705 in Gorakhpur as sixth phase is underway.
#UttarPradeshpolls: Voters queue up at polling booth no.3705 in Gorakhpur as sixth phase is underway. pic.twitter.com/mZclaBMXPb— ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) March 4, 2017
In UP, Mau district special arrangements are made for differently abled voters.
Special efforts made for differently abled voters, they are being assisted by helpers & wheelchairs:Nikhil C Shukla, Mau District Magistrate pic.twitter.com/DwLowsHMln— ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) March 4, 2017
Gorakhpur MP Yogi Adityanath speaks to Pranshu Mishra of CNN News18 after casting his vote:
* People willing to come out from the shades of Samajwadi Party and BSP
* People are tired of SP's misgovernance
* Every big leader is a party worker first and in that capacity he or she has to play a role in elections.
* No surprise they all are discharging their duty in the season.
* Brand Modi is a big factor for BJP. The work PM Modi-led government has done is our big asset in this election.
* Failure of UP govt SP BSP is also an issue.
* Not only Gaytri prajapati but all others who are involved in corrupt practices will be probed and sent to jail under BJP govt.
* Charges of communal polarisation false.
* Our commitment is for development.
Yogi Adityanath casts his vote at booth no. 3705 in Gorakhpur
#UttarPradeshPolls: Yogi Adityanath casts his vote at booth no. 3705 in Gorakhpur pic.twitter.com/2CWIrxbqAV— ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) March 4, 2017
Prominent candidates in this phase include BSP turncoat Swami Prasad Maurya from Padrauna (Kushinagar), former BJP state president Surya Pratap Shahi from Pathardeva (Deoria), Shyam Bahadur Yadav (SP), son of former Governor Ram Naresh Yadav from Fulpur Pawai (Azamgarh), SP turncoats Ambika Chowhdury and Narad Rai, who are contesting on BSP ticket from Fefna (Ballia) and Ballia Sadar.