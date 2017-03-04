  • Associate Sponsor
Uttar Pradesh Election 2017 Live: SP Says No Permission for PM Modi Roadshow

News18.com | March 4, 2017, 2:10 PM IST
Event Highlights

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is holding a roadshow in Varanasi. Besides Modi, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav, accompanied by his wife Dimple Yadav and Congress Vice-President Rahul Gandhi, will be holding a roadshow in the same city.

On the hand, BSP supremo, who is fighting hard to revive her party's fortunes, will be addressing a rally on the outskirts of Varanasi.

Mar 4, 2017 2:04 pm (IST)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi offers prayer at Kaal Bhairav Mandir, Varanasi.

 


Mar 4, 2017 1:58 pm (IST)

 

​Samajwadi Party alleges that no permission was granted for PM Modi's Roadshow whereas the BJP sources says PM's route plan had been shared with administration well in advance.


Mar 4, 2017 1:49 pm (IST)

PM Modi to address a rally in Jaunpur at 3 pm


Mar 4, 2017 1:48 pm (IST)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will head a town hall within 7:30 PM-8:45 PM in BHU


Mar 4, 2017 1:46 pm (IST)

Looks like an absolute re-run of 2012 elections. We can see a sea of human begins in Varanasi. (Image: TV Grab)


Mar 4, 2017 1:44 pm (IST)



Mar 4, 2017 1:29 pm (IST)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi offers prayer at Kashi Vishwanath Temple in Varanasi. PM will then leave to Jaunpur to address a rally and then return back to Varanasi in the evening to address a rally in Varanasi.


Mar 4, 2017 1:13 pm (IST)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is about to reach Kashi Vishwanathan temple. 


Mar 4, 2017 1:02 pm (IST)

Meanwhile, preparations are on in the rival Akhilesh-Rahul camp for their roadshow later in the afternoon


Mar 4, 2017 12:53 pm (IST)



Mar 4, 2017 12:48 pm (IST)

Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh shows confidence when asked will BJP get a clean sweep in UP



Mar 4, 2017 12:42 pm (IST)

PM in Varanasi, BJP says its posters "selectively" pulled down

As the Prime Minister hits the campaign trail in his Lok Sabha constituency, the BJP on Saturday charged the administration with "selectively" pulling down its posters in the name of implementing the poll code.

However, a top police official dismissed as "baseless" the allegations levelled by the party and said the administration was acting in an "impartial" and "non-partisan" manner.

BJP spokesman Shrikant Sharma said, "The entire city is dotted with posters and banners put up by the ruling Samajwadi Party in the state and its ally, the Congress.


Mar 4, 2017 12:29 pm (IST)

Minor scuffle between SP and BJP workers at BHU

A minor scuffle between Samajwadi Party (SP) and BJP workers took place outside the Singh Dwar of the BHU from where the prime minister started his road show. 

At another point, SP workers erected a stage in the middle of the route road and the police had to forcefully remove it before deatining seven SP workers.


Mar 4, 2017 12:18 pm (IST)

Supporters chants ' Ghar Ghar Modi' as his massive road show is underway.



Mar 4, 2017 12:17 pm (IST)

 

We support PM Modi's demonetisation, we want BJP's government in Uttar Pradesh. The day BJP's government will come in UP it will become a better place to live says supporters...


Mar 4, 2017 12:09 pm (IST)

Students at Banaras Hindu University campus in Varanasi chants 'Modi, Modi'.... 


Mar 4, 2017 11:51 am (IST)

BJP supporter wrote a poem for PM Modi

"Twinkle Twinkle Little Star, Modi is a Super Star, Twinkle Twinkle Little Star abki baar Modi sarkar"


Mar 4, 2017 11:46 am (IST)

Meanwhile, 23.28% voting recorded till 11 am in the sixth phase.


Mar 4, 2017 11:42 am (IST)

We feel secure in PM Modi's constituency. We are not scared when we walk around the streets of Varanasi... says a Female BJP supporter. 


Mar 4, 2017 11:30 am (IST)


Supporters cheer 'Modi Modi' as Prime Minister's roadshow proceeds towards Kashi Vishwanath temple in Varanasi.



Mar 4, 2017 11:29 am (IST)

Large crowds throng Varanasi as Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives for road show. 

 



Mar 4, 2017 11:23 am (IST)

The ultimate campaign for Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections 2017 is underway and we here are the pictures from the rally. (Image: CNN-News18/TVGrab)


Mar 4, 2017 11:07 am (IST)



Mar 4, 2017 11:03 am (IST)

PM Narendra Modi to offer prayers at Kashi Vishwanath temple at 12 pm and Kaal Bhairav temple at 1 pm. After that he will leave for Jaunpur where he is scheduled to hold an election rally.

 


Mar 4, 2017 11:01 am (IST)

Crowd gathers on Varanasi roads as PM Narendra Modi's roadshow begins



Mar 4, 2017 10:56 am (IST)

 Prime Minster Narendra Modi's massive roadshow begins from BHU


Mar 4, 2017 10:55 am (IST)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives outside Banaras Hindu University and he offers floral tributes to Pandit Madan Mohan Malviya's statue in Varanasi.

 


Mar 4, 2017 10:50 am (IST)


Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives outside Banaras Hindu University he will be putting a garland on Pandit Madan Mohan Malviya's statue in Varanasi.


Mar 4, 2017 10:48 am (IST)

Mar 4, 2017 10:44 am (IST)


Prime Minister Narendra Modi to garland Pandit Madan Mohan Malviya's statue in Varanasi. (Image: Sumit Jaguri/ Network18)


Mar 4, 2017 10:21 am (IST)

Around 11 per cent of the 1.72 crore Uttar Pradesh voters exercised their franchise in the first two hours on Saturday as polling started on a slow pace for the 49 seats in the sixth phase, a poll official said.


Mar 4, 2017 10:19 am (IST)

Prime Minister Narendra reaches BHU, supporters in large numbers gather outside BHU. (Image: Sunil Jaguria/Network18)


Mar 4, 2017 10:10 am (IST)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi reaches Banaras Hindu University. BJP President Amit Shah makes his way to greet PM as he steps out from his chopper. 


Mar 4, 2017 9:47 am (IST)


Prime Minister Narendra Modi reaches Babatpur airport, Varanasi and as we can see supporters in large number have gathered near his constituency. (Image: Sumit Jaguri/Network18)


Mar 4, 2017 9:28 am (IST)

With focus shifting to the final phase of assembly polls in Uttar Pradesh, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be hitting the campaign trail in his Lok Sabha constituency on Sunday

 


Mar 4, 2017 9:21 am (IST)

Voters queue up at polling booth no.3705 in Gorakhpur as sixth phase is underway.



Mar 4, 2017 9:08 am (IST)

BJP supporters make their way for the PM Modi's Varanasi rally. (Image: Dipender Singh)


Mar 4, 2017 8:32 am (IST)

 

In UP, Mau district special arrangements are made for differently abled voters. 



Mar 4, 2017 8:21 am (IST)

Watch: Yogi Adityanath speaks to CNN-News18 after casting his vote at Gorakpur



Mar 4, 2017 8:16 am (IST)


​Gorakhpur MP Yogi Adityanath speaks to Pranshu Mishra of CNN News18 after casting his vote:

* People willing to come out from the shades of Samajwadi Party and BSP

* People are tired of SP's misgovernance

* Every big leader is a party worker first and in that capacity he or she has to play a role in elections.

* No surprise they all are discharging their duty in the season.

* Brand Modi is a big factor for BJP. The work PM Modi-led government has done is our big asset in this election. 

* Failure of UP govt SP BSP is also an issue. 

* Not only Gaytri prajapati but all others who are involved in corrupt practices will be probed and sent to jail under BJP govt.

* Charges of communal polarisation false. 

* Our commitment is for development.


Mar 4, 2017 7:38 am (IST)

BJP is contesting 45 seats and its ally Apna Dal one.

 


Mar 4, 2017 7:36 am (IST)

Around 1.72 crore voters, including 94.60 lakh men and 77.84 lakh women, are eligible to cast their votes in this round to decide the fate of 635 candidates including 63 women.

 


Mar 4, 2017 7:29 am (IST)

Yogi Adityanath casts his vote at booth no. 3705 in Gorakhpur



Mar 4, 2017 7:28 am (IST)

Prominent candidates in this phase include BSP turncoat Swami Prasad Maurya from Padrauna (Kushinagar), former BJP state president Surya Pratap Shahi from Pathardeva (Deoria), Shyam Bahadur Yadav (SP), son of former Governor Ram Naresh Yadav from Fulpur Pawai (Azamgarh), SP turncoats Ambika Chowhdury and Narad Rai, who are contesting on BSP ticket from Fefna (Ballia) and Ballia Sadar.

 


Mar 4, 2017 7:28 am (IST)

* Polling for 49 seats in the sixth and penultimate phase of the Uttar Pradesh elections began at 7 a.m on Saturday.

* The over 1.72 crore electorate will decide the fate of 635 candidates across seven districts in eastern UP.


