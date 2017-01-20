UP Election Live: SP Releases List of 191 Seats; RLD to Contest in all 403 Seats

Samajwadi Party (SP) releases first list of 191 seats for UP Polls and decided to field candidates in Ajit Singh's (RLD) stronghold.

Shivpal Yadav – senior party leader and brother of Mulayam Singh Yadav – got ticket from Jaswant Nagar and Arvind Singh Gop gets ticket in place of Beni Prasad Verma's (Mulayam camp) son Rakesh Verma.

Naresh Agrawal's son Nitin Agrawal gets ticket from Hardoi and Azam Khan's son Abdullah Azam gets ticket from Suar (Rampur).

