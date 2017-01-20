UP Election Live: SP Releases List of 191 Seats; RLD to Contest in all 403 Seats

Event Highlights
Samajwadi Party (SP) releases first list of 191 seats for UP Polls and decided to field candidates in Ajit Singh's (RLD) stronghold.
Shivpal Yadav – senior party leader and brother of Mulayam Singh Yadav – got ticket from Jaswant Nagar and Arvind Singh Gop gets ticket in place of Beni Prasad Verma's (Mulayam camp) son Rakesh Verma.
Naresh Agrawal's son Nitin Agrawal gets ticket from Hardoi and Azam Khan's son Abdullah Azam gets ticket from Suar (Rampur).
Stay Tuned for live Updates:
CM Akhilesh Yadav is looking into details of Cong alliance, he'll take final decision. By evening things might be clear-Naresh Agrawal, SP pic.twitter.com/c3xiiuJGme— ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) January 20, 2017
We'll fight on 300+ seats, number of seats to be given to Congress is subject to adjustment&discussion let alliance happen-Kironmoy Nanda,SP pic.twitter.com/wzuA6isHcV— ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) January 20, 2017
We plan to give 54 seats to Congress may give 25-30 more to them after discussion which is around 80 or so: Kironmoy Nanda, National VP SP pic.twitter.com/JDR824g90a— ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) January 20, 2017
Hassan Rumi gets ticket from Kanpur Cantt in place of Atiq Ahmad— ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) January 20, 2017
Arvind Singh Gop gets ticket in place of Beni Prasad Verma's son Rakesh Verma.— ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) January 20, 2017
Calcutta High Court reserves its order in Narada case— ANI (@ANI_news) January 20, 2017
