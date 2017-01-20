LIVE NOW
UP Election Live: SP Releases List of 191 Seats; RLD to Contest in all 403 Seats

News18.com | January 20, 2017, 2:48 PM IST
Event Highlights

Samajwadi Party (SP) releases first list of 191 seats for UP Polls and decided to field candidates in Ajit Singh's (RLD) stronghold.

Shivpal Yadav – senior party leader and brother of Mulayam Singh Yadav – got ticket from Jaswant Nagar and Arvind Singh Gop gets ticket in place of Beni Prasad Verma's (Mulayam camp) son Rakesh Verma.

Naresh Agrawal's son Nitin Agrawal gets ticket from Hardoi and Azam Khan's son Abdullah Azam gets ticket from Suar (Rampur).

Stay Tuned for live Updates:

Jan 20, 2017 3:16 pm (IST)

Congress will hold an emergency meeting at 6.30 pm today to discuss alliance with Samajwadi Party. I am not aware of the latest development on Congress-SP alliance: Raj Babbar


Jan 20, 2017 2:40 pm (IST)

Akhilesh Yadav will decide on Congress alliance but I personally feel our work is enough to get us complete majority: Raghuraj Pratap Singh (Raja Bhaiya)


Jan 20, 2017 2:25 pm (IST)

Talks on alliance with Samajwadi Party is on, Says senior Congress leader Raj Babbar.


Jan 20, 2017 2:20 pm (IST)
UP Elections 2017: Shivpal Finds Place in Akhilesh's First List
Jan 20, 2017 2:14 pm (IST)

Samajwadi Party has announced candidates on 9 Congress sitting seats.


Jan 20, 2017 2:06 pm (IST)

Can't say now whether we will go with Congress or not if their alliance with SP fails: Trilok Tyagi


Jan 20, 2017 2:06 pm (IST)

SP is doing this under pressure from BJP and they are siding with the communal forces which we will not let that happen: Trilok Tyagi


Jan 20, 2017 2:05 pm (IST)

Samajwadi Party only spoke to us (on alliance) and then went away. If Akhilesh doesn't want to be CM the then what can we do: Trilok Tyagi, RLD General Secretary 


Jan 20, 2017 2:05 pm (IST)

Will contest in all 403 seats and we are forming a grand alliance with JDU and NCP: Trilok Tyagi, RLD General Secretary to CNN-News18


Jan 20, 2017 1:51 pm (IST)
Samajwadi Party List Puts Question Mark on 'Grand Coalition'
Jan 20, 2017 1:50 pm (IST)

Jan 20, 2017 1:34 pm (IST)
 

What Kiranmoy Nanda said about Congress alliance is his personal opinion, National Presient Akhilesh Yadav to take final decision: Naresh Agrawal


Jan 20, 2017 1:32 pm (IST)

Jan 20, 2017 1:32 pm (IST)

Jan 20, 2017 1:14 pm (IST)

Samajwadi Party will contest in all seats in Amethi and 4 seats (out of 5) in Raebareli.


Jan 20, 2017 1:10 pm (IST)

We can give additional 25-26 seats (apart from 54) more to Congress: Kiranmoy Nanda


Jan 20, 2017 1:06 pm (IST)

We will release party manifesto for the Assembly Elections on Monday: Kiranmoy Nanda


Jan 20, 2017 1:05 pm (IST)

We offered 54 seats to Congress but we have not got any positive response from them: senior SP leader Kiranmoy Nanda.


Jan 20, 2017 12:34 pm (IST)

Azam Khan's son Abdullah Azam gets ticket from Suar  (Rampur).


Jan 20, 2017 12:31 pm (IST)



Jan 20, 2017 12:27 pm (IST)

Jan 20, 2017 12:27 pm (IST)

Jan 20, 2017 12:26 pm (IST)

​Arvind Singh Gop gets ticket in place of Beni Prasad Verma's son Rakesh Verma.


Jan 20, 2017 12:24 pm (IST)

Samajwadi Party releases first list of 191 candidates on Friday. Shivpal Singh Yadav gets ticket from Jaswantnagar.


