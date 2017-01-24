UP Polls 2017 Live: HC Stays Akhilesh's Order on SC Status to 17 Backward Castes

In a major setback to Akhilesh Yadav ahead of crucial Assembly Elections, Allahabad High court on Tuesday stayed UP government’s order of giving scheduled caste status to 17 backward castes.
The court's order came ruling came soon after Akhilesh was addressing a public rally at Sultanpur. "I appeal to my farmers, youth and mothers to help Samajwadi Party to win and run our cycle in the state," he said.
As per the poll schedule, the last date to file nominations is January 24, while scrutiny of nomination papers would be held on January 25. Voting would be held on February 11, while counting of votes would be done on March 11.
Jan 24, 2017 2:03 pm (IST)
Jan 24, 2017 2:00 pm (IST)
In December, Akhilesh has taken the decision through cabinet meeting.
Jan 24, 2017 2:00 pm (IST)
Jan 24, 2017 1:56 pm (IST)
Jan 24, 2017 1:54 pm (IST)
Union budget of this year will copy many flagship programmes of Samajwadi Party: Akhilesh Yadav
Jan 24, 2017 1:50 pm (IST)
I appeal to my farmers, youth and mothers to help Samajwadi Party to win and run our cycle in the state: Akhilesh Yadav
Jan 24, 2017 1:47 pm (IST)
Soon we are going to introduced door to door veterinary doctor on call, ambulance service for cattles, Says Akhilesh
Jan 24, 2017 1:46 pm (IST)
Now we have Congress with us and you can imagine how much seats we are going to get this time: Akhilesh
Jan 24, 2017 1:46 pm (IST)
We are confident to get more than 250 seats in Uttar Pradesh: Akhilesh
Jan 24, 2017 1:36 pm (IST)
Jan 24, 2017 1:35 pm (IST)
We have introduced Samajwadi Pension for 5 lakhs women in Uttar Pradesh: Akhilesh Yadav
Jan 24, 2017 1:34 pm (IST)
We gave four times compensation to farmers. No other government did: Akhilesh Yadav
Jan 24, 2017 1:33 pm (IST)
We will soon set up markets close to main roads and farm lands. This will help farmers to sell their produce: Akhilesh Yadav
Jan 24, 2017 1:31 pm (IST)
We have distributed laptops to students. Now we are working on free distribution of smart phones to youths: Akhilesh Yadav
Jan 24, 2017 1:29 pm (IST)
We will give Rs 1000 pension to 1 Cr people in Uttar Pradesh: Akhilesh Yadav
Jan 24, 2017 1:26 pm (IST)
We are committed to our poll promises. Samajwadi Party does what it says: Akhilesh Yadav
Jan 24, 2017 1:25 pm (IST)
Akhilesh Yadav kicks off his campaign from Sultanpur in Uttar Pradesh.
Jan 24, 2017 11:24 am (IST)
The Samajwadi Party family feud was just to fool the voters of Uttar Pradesh: Union Minister Santosh Gangwar
Jan 24, 2017 11:24 am (IST)
Congress in UP has no stand in the state, no matter what efforts they make. Voters in the state have decided to go with PM Modi: Union Minister Santosh Gangwar on Priyanka Gandhi
Jan 24, 2017 8:57 am (IST)
I am sure that under their dynamic leadership, UP will shine and become extremely progressive. Both youth icons will bring forth immense energy, brilliant ideas & implementation to transform UP into a world class state. Congratulations on the grand alliance: Vadra
Jan 24, 2017 8:57 am (IST)
My best wishes to them for the upcoming UP Elections: Vadra
Jan 24, 2017 8:57 am (IST)
The alliance between Congress-SP is not only an alliance between two parties; it’s an alliance between two young and dynamic leaders - Rahul Gandhi & Akhilesh Yadav: Robert Vadra on SP Cong alliance