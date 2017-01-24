UP Polls 2017 Live: HC Stays Akhilesh's Order on SC Status to 17 Backward Castes

In a major setback to Akhilesh Yadav ahead of crucial Assembly Elections, Allahabad High court on Tuesday stayed UP government’s order of giving scheduled caste status to 17 backward castes.

The court's order came ruling came soon after Akhilesh was addressing a public rally at Sultanpur. "I appeal to my farmers, youth and mothers to help Samajwadi Party to win and run our cycle in the state," he said.

As per the poll schedule, the last date to file nominations is January 24, while scrutiny of nomination papers would be held on January 25. Voting would be held on February 11, while counting of votes would be done on March 11.

Stay tuned for more updates: