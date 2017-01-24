LIVE NOW
Uttar Pradesh Elections 2017 Live: Akhilesh to Kick Off Poll Campaign From Sultanpur

News18.com | January 24, 2017, 8:53 AM IST
Event Highlights

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav will kick off Samajwadi Party's election campaign on Tuesday from Sultanpur. This will be his first public rally as a party President.

The first phase of UP Elections will witness 73 assembly constituencies in 15 districts of the state (western part) going to polls. Congress has sealed a pre-poll alliance with the ruling SP in Uttar Pradesh. SP has given Congress 105 seats to contest.

As per the poll schedule, the last date to file nominations is January 24, while scrutiny of nomination papers would be held on January 25. Voting would be held on February 11, while counting of votes would be done on March 11.

Stay tuned for more updates:

Jan 24, 2017 9:09 am (IST)

Uttar Pradesh Akhilesh Yadav to kick off SP poll campaign tomorrow from Sultanpur.


Jan 24, 2017 8:57 am (IST)

I am sure that under their dynamic leadership, UP will shine and become extremely progressive. Both youth icons will bring forth immense energy, brilliant ideas & implementation to transform UP into a world class state. Congratulations on the grand alliance: Vadra      


Jan 24, 2017 8:57 am (IST)

My best wishes to them for the upcoming UP Elections: Vadra


Jan 24, 2017 8:57 am (IST)

The alliance between Congress-SP is not only an alliance between two parties; it’s an alliance between two young and dynamic leaders - Rahul Gandhi & Akhilesh Yadav: Robert Vadra on SP Cong alliance


