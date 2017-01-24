Uttar Pradesh Elections 2017 Live: Akhilesh to Kick Off Poll Campaign From Sultanpur

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav will kick off Samajwadi Party's election campaign on Tuesday from Sultanpur. This will be his first public rally as a party President.

The first phase of UP Elections will witness 73 assembly constituencies in 15 districts of the state (western part) going to polls. Congress has sealed a pre-poll alliance with the ruling SP in Uttar Pradesh. SP has given Congress 105 seats to contest.

As per the poll schedule, the last date to file nominations is January 24, while scrutiny of nomination papers would be held on January 25. Voting would be held on February 11, while counting of votes would be done on March 11.

