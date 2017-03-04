Uttar Pradesh Elections 2017 Live: PM Modi Reaches Varanasi to Address in Jaunpur & Varanasi

Mar 4, 2017 8:16 am (IST)



​Gorakhpur MP Yogi Adityanath speaks to Pranshu Mishra of CNN News18 after casting his vote:

* People willing to come out from the shades of Samajwadi Party and BSP

* People are tired of SP's misgovernance

* Every big leader is a party worker first and in that capacity he or she has to play a role in elections.

* No surprise they all are discharging their duty in the season.

* Brand Modi is a big factor for BJP. The work PM Modi-led government has done is our big asset in this election.

* Failure of UP govt SP BSP is also an issue.

* Not only Gaytri prajapati but all others who are involved in corrupt practices will be probed and sent to jail under BJP govt.

* Charges of communal polarisation false.

* Our commitment is for development.