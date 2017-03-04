  • Associate Sponsor
Uttar Pradesh Elections 2017 Live: PM Modi Reaches Varanasi to Address in Jaunpur & Varanasi

News18.com | March 4, 2017, 10:09 AM IST
Event Highlights

Polling for 49 seats in the sixth and penultimate phase of the Uttar Pradesh elections began at 7 am on Saturday. Over 1.72 crore electorate will decide the fate of 635 candidates across seven districts in eastern UP.

With focus shifting to the final phase of assembly polls in Uttar Pradesh, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be hitting the campaign trail in his Lok Sabha constituency on Saturday.

Stay tuned for Live updates

Mar 4, 2017 10:21 am (IST)

Meanwhile, 11% voting recorded till 9 am.


Mar 4, 2017 10:19 am (IST)

Prime Minister Narendra reaches BHU, supporters in large numbers gather outside BHU. (Image: Sunil Jaguria/Network18)


Mar 4, 2017 10:10 am (IST)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi reaches Banaras Hindu University. BJP President Amit Shah makes his way to greet PM as he steps out from his chopper. 


Mar 4, 2017 9:47 am (IST)


Prime Minister Narendra Modi reaches Babatpur airport, Varanasi and as we can see supporters in large number have gathered near his constituency. (Image: Sumit Jaguri/Network18)


Mar 4, 2017 9:28 am (IST)

With focus shifting to the final phase of assembly polls in Uttar Pradesh, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be hitting the campaign trail in his Lok Sabha constituency on Sunday

 


Mar 4, 2017 9:21 am (IST)

Voters queue up at polling booth no.3705 in Gorakhpur as sixth phase is underway.



Mar 4, 2017 9:08 am (IST)

BJP supporters make their way for the PM Modi's Varanasi rally. (Image: Dipender Singh)


Mar 4, 2017 8:32 am (IST)

 

In UP, Mau district special arrangements are made for differently abled voters. 



Mar 4, 2017 8:21 am (IST)

Watch: Yogi Adityanath speaks to CNN-News18 after casting his vote at Gorakpur



Mar 4, 2017 8:16 am (IST)


​Gorakhpur MP Yogi Adityanath speaks to Pranshu Mishra of CNN News18 after casting his vote:

* People willing to come out from the shades of Samajwadi Party and BSP

* People are tired of SP's misgovernance

* Every big leader is a party worker first and in that capacity he or she has to play a role in elections.

* No surprise they all are discharging their duty in the season.

* Brand Modi is a big factor for BJP. The work PM Modi-led government has done is our big asset in this election. 

* Failure of UP govt SP BSP is also an issue. 

* Not only Gaytri prajapati but all others who are involved in corrupt practices will be probed and sent to jail under BJP govt.

* Charges of communal polarisation false. 

* Our commitment is for development.


Mar 4, 2017 7:38 am (IST)

BJP is contesting 45 seats and its ally Apna Dal one.

 


Mar 4, 2017 7:36 am (IST)

Around 1.72 crore voters, including 94.60 lakh men and 77.84 lakh women, are eligible to cast their votes in this round to decide the fate of 635 candidates including 63 women.

 


Mar 4, 2017 7:29 am (IST)

Yogi Adityanath casts his vote at booth no. 3705 in Gorakhpur



Mar 4, 2017 7:28 am (IST)

Prominent candidates in this phase include BSP turncoat Swami Prasad Maurya from Padrauna (Kushinagar), former BJP state president Surya Pratap Shahi from Pathardeva (Deoria), Shyam Bahadur Yadav (SP), son of former Governor Ram Naresh Yadav from Fulpur Pawai (Azamgarh), SP turncoats Ambika Chowhdury and Narad Rai, who are contesting on BSP ticket from Fefna (Ballia) and Ballia Sadar.

 


Mar 4, 2017 7:28 am (IST)

* Polling for 49 seats in the sixth and penultimate phase of the Uttar Pradesh elections began at 7 a.m on Saturday.

* The over 1.72 crore electorate will decide the fate of 635 candidates across seven districts in eastern UP.


