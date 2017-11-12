Uttar Pradesh Sets up Yogi-led Panel to Double Farmers' Income by 2022
Krishak Samriddhi Aayog will help in finding ways and implement them for doubling farmers' income by 2022, in sync with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's announcements in various rallies across the country and look into ways for procuring more farmers' produce, and suggest for strengthening the system for storage and marketing of crops.
In this file photo, a farmer ploughs his paddy field at Hetapati village of Allahabad. (Photo: Reuters/Jitendra Prakash)
Lucknow: With an objective to double farmers' income by 2022, Uttar Pradesh government has constituted a commission -- Krishak Samriddhi Aayog -- to be headed by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.
The orders related to formation of the commission were issued on November 10, with Yogi as Chairman and Agriculture Minister Surya Pratap Shahi as Vice Chairman, a senior official said in Lucknow.
Other members of the commission include Ramesh Chandra, a member of Niti Aayog, UP Chief Secretary, Agriculture Production Commissioner (APC), Dr US Singh of International Rice Research Institute (IRRI) of Philippines, Prof Sushil Kumar of IIM-Lucknow and nine farmers from the state who have been successful in farming particular crops, the order said.
The commission will help in finding ways and implement them for doubling farmers' income by 2022, in sync with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's announcements in various rallies across the country.
The commission will also look into ways for procuring more farmers' produce, and suggest for strengthening the system for storage and marketing of crops, the order said.
It will also analyse factors responsible for decline in income in the sector, and study cooperative, contract, collective and corporate farming to accordingly suggest for efficiency and cost effectiveness in the agriculture.
Nine eminent farmers from Barabanki, Varanasi, Lakhimpur, Muzaffar Nagar, Mahoba, Deoria, Muzaffarnagar and Banda having expertise in production of different crops such as banana, tomato, sugarcane etc have also been made members of the
commission.
Besides, Mahindra and Mahindra and ITC have been included as corporate members of the newly-formed commission.
"The main objective of commission is to find ways and means to ensure that farmers' income increase and is doubled by 2022," Agriculture Production Commissioner Raj Pratap Singh said.
The commission will also look into possibilities of tie- ups with big food chains to have a direct link with farmers for buying their produce from their field to save their transportation cost and increase their profit margins. The commission will start functioning by this month-end and would come out with its suggestions by January 2018.
The orders related to formation of the commission were issued on November 10, with Yogi as Chairman and Agriculture Minister Surya Pratap Shahi as Vice Chairman, a senior official said in Lucknow.
Other members of the commission include Ramesh Chandra, a member of Niti Aayog, UP Chief Secretary, Agriculture Production Commissioner (APC), Dr US Singh of International Rice Research Institute (IRRI) of Philippines, Prof Sushil Kumar of IIM-Lucknow and nine farmers from the state who have been successful in farming particular crops, the order said.
The commission will help in finding ways and implement them for doubling farmers' income by 2022, in sync with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's announcements in various rallies across the country.
It will be focussing on various points, including assessing strengths and weaknesses in agriculture, horticulture, animal husbandry and sericulture, and will also give suggestions in drafting of policies for sustainable and equal agriculture development.
The commission will also look into ways for procuring more farmers' produce, and suggest for strengthening the system for storage and marketing of crops, the order said.
It will also analyse factors responsible for decline in income in the sector, and study cooperative, contract, collective and corporate farming to accordingly suggest for efficiency and cost effectiveness in the agriculture.
Nine eminent farmers from Barabanki, Varanasi, Lakhimpur, Muzaffar Nagar, Mahoba, Deoria, Muzaffarnagar and Banda having expertise in production of different crops such as banana, tomato, sugarcane etc have also been made members of the
commission.
Besides, Mahindra and Mahindra and ITC have been included as corporate members of the newly-formed commission.
"The main objective of commission is to find ways and means to ensure that farmers' income increase and is doubled by 2022," Agriculture Production Commissioner Raj Pratap Singh said.
The commission will also look into possibilities of tie- ups with big food chains to have a direct link with farmers for buying their produce from their field to save their transportation cost and increase their profit margins. The commission will start functioning by this month-end and would come out with its suggestions by January 2018.
Video Wall
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Bigg Boss 11: Salman Khan Warns Puneesh Sharma, Bandagi Kalra After They Get Cosy Inside the House
- Aamir Khan Heaps Praise on Virat Kohli for His Special Initiative
- Delhi Pollution: Don't Be Angry; You Were Dying Anyway
- Sania Mirza Contemplates Surgery for the Sixth Time in Her Career
- Air Pollution: India Set to Get Air Purifier Standards to Filter Cheap Products