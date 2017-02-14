Uttarakhand Elections 2017: Here's All You Need to Know

New Delhi: Polling will be held in 69 Assembly seats of Uttarakhand in the second phase of elections on February 15, 2017.

The state has been a witness to several political developments in the past few months.

Several Congress and BJP leaders in the state defected and joined the rival camps on the eve of elections.

The elections in Uttarakhand were first conducted in 2002 and both Congress and BJP have swapped power ever since. However, both the parties could form the government in Uttarakhand only with the support of independent MLAs and other small parties.

Here's what is at stake for the voters and two principal parties of the country in Uttarakhand: