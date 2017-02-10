Uttarakhand Elections 2017:PM Modi in Haridwar, Says only BJP can Restore Devbhoomi

Feb 10, 2017 4:38 pm (IST)

CM Rawat also has five questions for PM Modi:

You haven’t asked forgiveness yet for playing with the emotions of the people of Uttarakhand.

You tampered with the democratic fragment of the state through the imposition of President’s rule in 2016



Who is the CM candidate for BJP in Uttarakhand ?



Modi talks about development and a corruption free government but how is it going to deliver with tainted defectors from Congress?

How will you make up for the loss borne by farmers, laborers and small businessmen due to demonetization?

When will you fulfill the tall promises made during the 2014 general elections?