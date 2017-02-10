LIVE NOW
auto-refresh

Uttarakhand Elections 2017:PM Modi in Haridwar, Says only BJP can Restore Devbhoomi

News18.com | February 10, 2017, 4:10 PM IST
facebook Twitter google skype

Event Highlights

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is addressing a rally in Haridwar.

Modi sought the complete restoration of Devbhoomi and said that only BJP can make this possible if it comes to power in the state.

Stay tuned for Live updates

Feb 10, 2017 4:38 pm (IST)

 

CM Rawat also has five questions for PM Modi: 

 

You haven’t asked forgiveness yet for playing with the emotions of the people of Uttarakhand. 

You tampered with the democratic fragment of the state through the imposition of President’s rule in 2016 


Who is the CM candidate for BJP in Uttarakhand ? 


Modi talks about development and a corruption free government but how is it going to deliver with tainted defectors from Congress? 

 

How will you make up for the loss borne by farmers, laborers and small businessmen due to demonetization? 

 

When will you fulfill the tall promises made during the 2014 general elections?


Feb 10, 2017 4:32 pm (IST)

Feb 10, 2017 4:31 pm (IST)

Feb 10, 2017 4:30 pm (IST)

Feb 10, 2017 4:24 pm (IST)

And the Congress push back to the big PM Modi rally. 

 

Posters across Haridwar taking a jibe at Modi's campaign promises. Also, volunteers distributing flags, calendars and other Congress collateral near the rally venue.

 

 

 

 


 


Feb 10, 2017 3:33 pm (IST)


My fight is against corruption.... I will make sure the money looted comes came to its actual owner: PM Modi


Feb 10, 2017 3:32 pm (IST)


Four days ago when earthquake struck Uttarakhand the PMO worked till late night....Relief work was sent at the earliest.....And when Kedarnath happened Congress leaders were enjoying in foreign lands.... I would like to warn Congress that be carefull while speaking or else I have every detail about you/ I dont want to loose my patience.: PM Modi


Feb 10, 2017 3:30 pm (IST)


It's unfortunate that the state which can develop at a large scale was kept in dark: PM Modi


Feb 10, 2017 3:23 pm (IST)


* Neither these people worry about the security of the nation, nor they care about our soldiers. When Surgical Strike happened our soldiers crossed the borders entered their home in Dark Light killed the culprits

* But these people had the pain that how did it happen?

* Why couldn't they got to know about it? 

* Please tell me if I have to take a decision of Surgical Strike should I call an 

* All Party Meeting and take their suggestion? 

* Decisions like surgicl strikes are not taken like this.

* Their first question was how many Indian Soldiers got killed I felt they should be ashamed of themselves and should be happy as every soldiers came back safe. 

* How can they expect Pakistan will accept that Surgical Strikes took place

 


Feb 10, 2017 3:17 pm (IST)

PM attacks Congress 

* They didn't take care of the state. Neither took care for Indian army

* I brought one rank one pension scheme


Feb 10, 2017 3:12 pm (IST)

It is not possible for a common man to rectify the problems Uttarakhand has faced in past 5 years.... I salute all the mothers of Uttarakhand who gave birth to such veer jawans who are taking care of the County....


Feb 10, 2017 3:08 pm (IST)

PM recalls Atal Bihari Vajpayee

I want to fulfill Atalji's dreams and promises of developing Uttarakhand


Feb 10, 2017 3:00 pm (IST)

* In Dev Bhoomi there a wave of sincerity.

* It's our responsibility to restore the glory of Dev Bhoomi

* The questions is not about governence it's about taking care of the state

* Just like the way parents take care of the kids specially during the age slab of 16-21 years, similarliy we will take care of this state.

* This is the time to decide for good governance. Whatever happened is history lets think about future.

* There is something very spiritual about Uttarakhand. This is a Dev Bhoomi. But, does this land deserve a corrupt Govt?


Feb 10, 2017 2:53 pm (IST)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi address rally in Haridwar, Uttarakhand


    © Copyright Network18 Media and Investments Ltd 2016. All rights reserved.