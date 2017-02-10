Uttarakhand Elections 2017:PM Modi in Haridwar, Says only BJP can Restore Devbhoomi

Event Highlights
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is addressing a rally in Haridwar.
Modi sought the complete restoration of Devbhoomi and said that only BJP can make this possible if it comes to power in the state.
Stay tuned for Live updates
CM Rawat also has five questions for PM Modi:
You haven’t asked forgiveness yet for playing with the emotions of the people of Uttarakhand.
You tampered with the democratic fragment of the state through the imposition of President’s rule in 2016
Who is the CM candidate for BJP in Uttarakhand ?
Modi talks about development and a corruption free government but how is it going to deliver with tainted defectors from Congress?
How will you make up for the loss borne by farmers, laborers and small businessmen due to demonetization?
When will you fulfill the tall promises made during the 2014 general elections?
Four days ago when earthquake struck Uttarakhand the PMO worked till late night....Relief work was sent at the earliest.....And when Kedarnath happened Congress leaders were enjoying in foreign lands.... I would like to warn Congress that be carefull while speaking or else I have every detail about you/ I dont want to loose my patience.: PM Modi
* Neither these people worry about the security of the nation, nor they care about our soldiers. When Surgical Strike happened our soldiers crossed the borders entered their home in Dark Light killed the culprits
* But these people had the pain that how did it happen?
* Why couldn't they got to know about it?
* Please tell me if I have to take a decision of Surgical Strike should I call an
* All Party Meeting and take their suggestion?
* Decisions like surgicl strikes are not taken like this.
* Their first question was how many Indian Soldiers got killed I felt they should be ashamed of themselves and should be happy as every soldiers came back safe.
* How can they expect Pakistan will accept that Surgical Strikes took place
* In Dev Bhoomi there a wave of sincerity.
* It's our responsibility to restore the glory of Dev Bhoomi
* The questions is not about governence it's about taking care of the state
* Just like the way parents take care of the kids specially during the age slab of 16-21 years, similarliy we will take care of this state.
* This is the time to decide for good governance. Whatever happened is history lets think about future.
* There is something very spiritual about Uttarakhand. This is a Dev Bhoomi. But, does this land deserve a corrupt Govt?