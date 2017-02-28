Varanasi Rally: It Was Not <em>Notebandi</em>, But <em>Nasbandi</em>, Says Lalu Prasad

Varanasi: Rashtriya Janata Dal supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav on Tuesday sought to liken BJP-led NDA government's last November demonetisation decision with infamous mid-1970s Emergency-era phenomena of forced 'nasbandi' (sterilisation).

"It was not notebandi but nasbandi, carried out by the Modi government on crores of people, who were forced to stand in queue for withdrawing their own money from the banks," said Lalu, launching a scathing attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

ALSO READ: Note Ban a Bolt from Blue in Uttar Pradesh?

Lalu attacked Modi while addressing an election campaign rally in Varanasi in support the SP-Congress alliance candidate and dubbed the Prime Minister as twin brother of US President Donald Trump, saying "no one knows what will the two do next." Lalu dubbed Modi Trump's "twin brother," while seeking to describe Congress president Sonia Gandhi as 'bahu' (the daughter-in-law) of the country

"Sonia Gandhi is the bahu (daughter-in-law) of India, she is no more a foreigner for us," he said attacking the PM and inadvertently raking up Gandhi's foreign origin issue. It was not clear what made Lalu suddenly assert Gandhi's identity as an Indian.

The RJD supremo also attacked BJP president Amit Shah saying he along with Modi sidelined their senior leaders like LK Advani and others.

ALSO READ: Note Ban is Like Kennedy Claiming to Put Man on Moon, Says Amitabh Kant

Lalu was addressing a poll campaign rally at Pindra near here to seek support for Congress-SP joint candidate Ajai Rai, who is the sitting MLA from the seat.

Earlier he also addressed a rally in Marihan in Mirzapur in favour of Congress-SP candidate Laliteshpati Tripathi.

ALSO READ: Allahabad HC Asks Uttar Pradesh, Centre for Explanation on Kairana 'Exodus'