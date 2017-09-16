Rajasthan CM Vasundhara Raje Eats Lunch at Dalit's House in Bundi

बूंदी दौरे के दौरान माटूण्डा निवासी श्री बाबूलाल बैरवा के घर भिंडी, कढ़ी, पालक सब्जी और छाछ का भोजन कर अच्छा लगा। उनका आभार व्यक्त करती हूँ। pic.twitter.com/11mgL42IOB — Vasundhara Raje (@VasundharaBJP) September 15, 2017

Rajasthan Chief Minister, Vasundhara Raje, ate lunch at a Dalit man's house in Bundi's Matunda village during her visit to the district to review government projects and programmes on Friday.Raje carried out surprise checks at several government institutions and schools and expressed dissatisfaction over the mismanagement and filthy conditions, an official spokesman said.State ministers Srichand Kripalani and Babu Lal Verma accompanied the chief minister.During her visit to the Babu Jagjivan Ram college girls' hostel, the chief minister directed District Collector Shivangi Swarnkar to construct a boundary wall around the hostel's ground.On the second day of her three-day visit to Bundi under the 'Aap ka Jila, Aap Ki Sarkar' programme, Raje inspected the Barupura Ojha village's primary health centre (PHC) and panchyat cooperative societies office, the spokesman said.She found that the auxiliary midwife and nurse (ANM) was absent from the duty, he said.The chief minister also instructed officials to merge the primary, secondary and senior secondary schools running separately in the village, and look into allegations that villagers were forced to drink salt water as the RO plant was non-functional, the spokesman said.In Khatkat village, Raje inspected the Annpurna Bhandar and the list of beneficiaries.The locals alleged that names of "wealthy" people had been included in BPL family list. Raje also checked the list of commodities being sold at the Bhandar, he said.The chief minister inspected an over-bridge on the Motipura Pipliya route and expressed deep concern over the quality of its construction. She phoned the principle secretary of PWD and gave necessary instructions, he said.In a visit to a model government senior secondary school in Pipliya village, she directed officials to construct adequate toilets.The spokesman said on her way back to Bundi city, the chief minister stopped at a Dalit's house in Matunda village and took lunch."She took lunch at Babulal Bairwa's house. The lunch was prepared by his mother and wife," he said.Raje also visited the residence of late Shravanlal Bhatia, a former district BJP president who died a few months ago.