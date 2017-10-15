Vengara Assembly By-election: IUML Retains Seat With KNA Khader's Victory
IUML chief PK Kunhalikutty who vacated the Vengara seat and later won the Malappuram Lok Sabha seat earlier this year said the CPI-M used all its might, but we knew what was going to be the outcome.
EVM. (Image for representation only).
Malappuram: The Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) candidate K.N.A. Khader won the Vengara by-election on Sunday, with a hefty margin of over 23,000 votes.
IUML chief P.K. Kunhalikutty who vacated the Vengara seat and later won the Malappuram Lok Sabha seat earlier this year said the CPI-M used all its might, but we knew what was going to be the outcome.
Kunhalikutty won this seat in the 2016 assembly polls with a margin of over 38,000 votes.
IUML chief P.K. Kunhalikutty who vacated the Vengara seat and later won the Malappuram Lok Sabha seat earlier this year said the CPI-M used all its might, but we knew what was going to be the outcome.
Kunhalikutty won this seat in the 2016 assembly polls with a margin of over 38,000 votes.
Video Wall
Live TV
Recommended For You
- India vs Pakistan, Asia Cup: Arch-Rivals to Battle it Out for Top Spot
- Neeraj, Sujoy, Tisca, Anurag Discuss The Art of Short Film Making
- AIFWSS'18: Actor Abhay Deol Turns Showstopper For Rajesh Pratap Singh
- How Shastri and Gavaskar 'Inspired' Pakistan to Win Champions Trophy
- Priyank to Be Back After Being Ousted for Hitting Akash?