Vengara Assembly By-election: IUML Retains Seat With KNA Khader's Victory

IUML chief PK Kunhalikutty who vacated the Vengara seat and later won the Malappuram Lok Sabha seat earlier this year said the CPI-M used all its might, but we knew what was going to be the outcome.

IANS

Updated:October 15, 2017, 10:55 AM IST
Vengara Assembly By-election: IUML Retains Seat With KNA Khader's Victory
EVM. (Image for representation only).
Malappuram: The Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) candidate K.N.A. Khader won the Vengara by-election on Sunday, with a hefty margin of over 23,000 votes.

IUML chief P.K. Kunhalikutty who vacated the Vengara seat and later won the Malappuram Lok Sabha seat earlier this year said the CPI-M used all its might, but we knew what was going to be the outcome.

Kunhalikutty won this seat in the 2016 assembly polls with a margin of over 38,000 votes.
