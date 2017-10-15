Vengara Assembly By-election Results: UDF's KNA Khader Wins With Over 65,000 Votes

Oct 15, 2017 10:18 am (IST)

Over 70% polling in Kerala's Vengara assembly bypoll

Over 70 per cent turnout was recorded in polling at the Vengara assembly by-election on Wednesday, officials said. The turnout was brisk right from the time polling began at 7 a.m and according to the Chief Electoral Officer, the final turnout at the close of voting at 6 p.m. was 71.2 per cent - crossing the 70.7 per cent turnout in the 2016 assembly polls.