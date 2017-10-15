Vengara Assembly By-election Results: UDF's KNA Khader Wins With Over 65,000 Votes

UDF candidate KNA Khader has won the Vengara Assembly bypoll in Kerala with more than 65,000 votes, trumping his nearest rival and LDF nominee PV Basheer. The SDPI took the third position, while the NDA came fourth. Here's a recap:
Oct 15, 2017 10:42 am (IST)
Highlights from the Vengara Assembly by-poll
* IUML lead slipped by 14747 votes as compared to 2016 general election
* CPIM increases vote share from 34124 to 41917 as compared to 2016 general election
* SDPI climbs to 3rd spot with 8648 votes
* BJP slips to 4th spot with just 5728 votes. 1327 votes less as compared to 2016 general election.
Oct 15, 2017 10:39 am (IST)
UDF's KNA Khader wins Vengara Assembly by-poll with a margin of 23,310 votes. Here is the break-up
IUML (UDF)- 65227
CPIM (LDF)- 41917
SDPI- 8648
BJP- 5728
Oct 15, 2017 10:28 am (IST)
UDF's KNA Khader wins by a margin of 23,312 votes in the Vengara by-election for Kerala assembly. The Election Commission has not officially announced the results. The IUML is the second biggest constituent of the Congress-led UDF.
Oct 15, 2017 10:25 am (IST)
The Vengara Assembly constituency comprises AR Nagar, Vengara, Othukkungal, Oorakam, Parappur, and Kannamangalam panchayats.
Oct 15, 2017 10:22 am (IST)
This contest is mostly between KNA Khader of the United Democratic Front (UDF) and PP Basheer of the Left Democratic Front (LDF). The seat has traditionally been a stronghold of the Muslim League, which has been tipped to retain it.
Oct 15, 2017 10:21 am (IST)
The by-election was necessitated when sitting legislator and top Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) leader P.K. Kunhalikutty vacated the seat after he was elected from the Malappuram Lok Sabha constituency in April this year. IUML - the second biggest constituent of the Congress-led UDF, has fielded two-time former legislator K.N.A. Khader, who expressed confidence that he will have a cakewalk.
Oct 15, 2017 10:19 am (IST)
Over 70 per cent turnout was recorded in polling at the Vengara assembly by-election on Wednesday, officials said. This is the first time in Kerala that the Voter-Verified Paper Audit Trail is being used in all the polling booths in a constituency.
Oct 15, 2017 10:18 am (IST)
Over 70% polling in Kerala's Vengara assembly bypoll
Over 70 per cent turnout was recorded in polling at the Vengara assembly by-election on Wednesday, officials said. The turnout was brisk right from the time polling began at 7 a.m and according to the Chief Electoral Officer, the final turnout at the close of voting at 6 p.m. was 71.2 per cent - crossing the 70.7 per cent turnout in the 2016 assembly polls.
Oct 15, 2017 10:10 am (IST)
After about two hours of counting, UDF candidate KNA Khader is leading with 20,000 votes. Khader is from the Indian Union Muslim League which held the seat earlier as well. LDF’s PV Basheer is in the second place, while the BJP is trailing with around 5,500 votes.
Oct 15, 2017 10:10 am (IST)
It’s the UDF vs the LDF with counting underway for the Vengara Assembly bypoll in Kerala. The Vengara bypoll was held on October 11, necessitated after IUML leader PK Kunhalikutty vacated the seat to contest the Malappuram Lok Sabha segment.