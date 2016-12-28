Venkaiah Naidu Dismisses Oppn Meet, Calls it 'Fake Attempt for Unity'
File image of Union Minister for Urban Development and I&B Venkaiah Naidu. (Image: PTI)
Chennai: Senior BJP leader and Union Minister M Venkaiah Naidu on Wednesday dismissed the Congress-led meet of eight parties against demonetisation, as a "fake attempt for unity" and said it would never succeed.
"This is a fake attempt for unity and it will never succeed. No wise party can join hands with Congress. If they (some political party) are doing it, they are doing so at their own peril," he told reporters on the sidelines of a function.
Earlier in the day, Congress vice-President Rahul Gandhi and Trinamool chief Mamata Banerjee along with some regional parties at a meeting in Delhi sought to put up a united face raising the pitch against demonetisation by demanding resignation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Taking a dig at Gandhi, Naidu claimed, "He has failed to bring unity in his own party. The strength of Congress (in Lok Sabha) has declined from 444 seats to 44 seats."
Referring to scams and corruption during the Congress rule, he claimed, "Earlier Opposition parties had to protest against corruption of the government. But now, the government is fighting against corruption and the opposition is fighting against the government."
From Our Network
- UP Assembly Election 2017: Samajwadi Party to go solo, announce candidates for 325 seats- FirstPost
- Fall of the Soviet Union: 25 years since one of the biggest events in world history- FirstPost
- Importance of balanced diet: Excess iron in the body is a risk factor in coronary heart disease- FirstPost
Recommended For You
- exclusive interviewMS Dhoni Behind Jharkhand's Success: Nadeem and Kishan
- Partner ContentThis Virat Kohli Video Will Inspire You To Make A #BoldMove
- 2017 Honda CityHonda City Facelift Set to Launch in India in 2017
- ROBUST POWERHOUSELenovo K6 Note Review: Its Battery Life is the USP
- Partner ContentThums Up's Toofani Punch With Ranveer Singh Celebrates The 'Khas' Among 'Hum'