Venkaiah Naidu Slams TMC for Unsavoury Remarks Against PM Modi

New Delhi: Hitting back at TMC leaders for their remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Minister M Venkaiah Naidu on Wednesday said it is "lowest that politicians can stoop to" and said it reflects their frustration over growing popularity of prime minister and BJP.

"I am shocked and depressed over the abusive language used against Prime Minister Narendra Modi by Trinamool Congress leaders. This is the lowest that politicians can stoop to. I hope their leadership realises their folly.

"This only reflects their frustration over the growing popularity of Prime Minister and BJP," Naidu, who holds the portfolio of Information and Broadcasting and Urban Development, said in a statement.

Earlier in the day, Trinamool Congress MP Kalyan Banerjee kicked up a row by saying Prime Minister Narendra Modi would have to return to Gujarat as a "rat" following the countrywide protests against the note ban, remarks that drew a sharp response from BJP.

"In 2019 (Lok Sabha poll) you will be reduced to a rat. You will no longer be a lion. (Narendra Modi ke Chuhar bachcha hoye Gujarat phire jete hobe) Modi will have to return to Gujarat as a rat," Banerjee said while addressing a meeting in front of the Reserve Bank of India office in Kolkata.

Opening another front in her fight against Modi on demonetisation, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee also accused him of "removing crucial files" on note recall and described it as a "ploy" sit into transform white money into black and black money into white.

The TMC has been holding a 72-hour sit in demonstration outside the RBI office in Kolkata against the decision of demonetisation since January 9.