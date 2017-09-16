Venkaiah Naidu Takes On Rahul Gandhi, Says Dynasty in Democracy is 'Nasty'

Dynasty and democracy cannot go together as democracy by definition is the will of the people, Vice President M. Venkaiah Naidu said on Friday."Democracy means the people's will. There is a discussion about the dynasty. Dynasty and democracy cannot go together. It is simple," Naidu said as he unveiled a book, 'Loktantra Ke Utsav Ki Ankahi Kahani', written by former Chief Election Commissioner SY Quraishi."I used to say it earlier, but now I hesitate to say it because I am out of politics. Dynasty in democracy is nasty but it is tasty to some people. That is a weakness of our system," he said.Naidu's remarks, though he did not name anyone, came in the context of Congress scion Rahul Gandhi saying at an event at the University of California at Berkeley in the United States that most political parties in India followed the dynastic rule and that was how things worked in India."I am not keeping in mind any particular party as someone recently said that everybody is trying to follow each other. But the point is that in a democracy, character, calibre, capacity, and conduct (should matter) and not caste, community or cash," Naidu said.Towards the end of his speech, Naidu observed in a lighter vein that he had a "weakness for speaking frankly" but that tendency will have to be curtailed now as "my people now tell me you are the Vice President of India and there is a protocol (to be followed)".