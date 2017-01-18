Veteran Congressman ND Tiwari Joins BJP Along with Son
Veteran Congressman ND Tiwari
New Delhi: Proving reports true, Veteran Congressman and former Uttarakhand chief minister ND Tiwari joined BJP on Wednesday in the presence of party president Amit Shah.
Delhi: Narayan Dutt Tiwari and his son Rohit Shekhar have joined BJP in the presence of party President Amit Shah pic.twitter.com/2kzIezFRs7
— ANI (@ANI_news) January 18, 2017
He was accompanied by son Rohit and wife Ujjawala to the BJP office in New Delhi.
दिल्ली-एनडी तिवारी,रोहित शेखर पहुंचे @AmitShah के आवास 11 अकबर रोड,एनडी तिवारी की पत्नी उज्जवला भी मौजूद,बीजेपी में शामिल होंगे रोहित शेखर pic.twitter.com/sZeuwce9Fq
— ETV UP/UK (@ETVUPLIVE) January 18, 2017
Earlier there were reports that Tiwari had planned to join BJP after he failed to secure an election ticket for his son Rohit from Samajwadi Party.
Tiwari was earlier given the status of state minister by UP CM Akhilesh Yadav.
ND Tiwari had attempted a ticket for his son from SP in Uttar Pradesh but when he failed in his efforts he turned his focus to BJP.
It is said that Tiwari is now seeking a ticket for Rohit from a seat in Uttarakhand where BJP hasn't yet declared a candidate.
