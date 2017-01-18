Veteran Congressman ND Tiwari May Join BJP For Son's Sake

New Delhi: Veteran Congressman and former Uttarakhand chief minister ND Tiwari may join BJP after failing to secure election ticket for his son Rohit from Samajwadi Party, says a report in Navbharat Times.

The report suggests that Tiwari wants to establish his son in politics.

Earlier, ND Tiwari has attempted a ticket for his son from SP in Uttar Pradesh but when he failed in his efforts he turned his focus to BJP.

It is said that Tiwari is now seeking a ticket for Rohit from a seat in Uttarakhand where BJP hasn't yet declared a candidate.