Veteran Congressman ND Tiwari May Join BJP For Son's Sake

News18.com

First published: January 18, 2017, 10:01 AM IST | Updated: 25 mins ago
Veteran Congressman ND Tiwari

New Delhi: Veteran Congressman and former Uttarakhand chief minister ND Tiwari may join BJP after failing to secure election ticket for his son Rohit from Samajwadi Party, says a report in Navbharat Times.

The report suggests that Tiwari wants to establish his son in politics.

Earlier, ND Tiwari has attempted a ticket for his son from SP in Uttar Pradesh but when he failed in his efforts he turned his focus to BJP.

It is said that Tiwari is now seeking a ticket for Rohit from a seat in Uttarakhand where BJP hasn't yet declared a candidate.

© Copyright Network18 Media and Investments Ltd 2016. All rights reserved.