Veteran Congressman ND Tiwari May Join BJP For Son's Sake
Veteran Congressman ND Tiwari
New Delhi: Veteran Congressman and former Uttarakhand chief minister ND Tiwari may join BJP after failing to secure election ticket for his son Rohit from Samajwadi Party, says a report in Navbharat Times.
The report suggests that Tiwari wants to establish his son in politics.
Earlier, ND Tiwari has attempted a ticket for his son from SP in Uttar Pradesh but when he failed in his efforts he turned his focus to BJP.
It is said that Tiwari is now seeking a ticket for Rohit from a seat in Uttarakhand where BJP hasn't yet declared a candidate.
