VHP Election Postponed For Lack of Consensus: House Divided Between Togadia and Others

The Vishwa Hindu Parishad elections have been postponed as members were divided over the names to be sent for the posts of international working president and president of the organisation.Until further notice, Dr Pravin Togadia will continue as the international working president, and Gunampalli Raghava Reddy, a businessman from Kurnool, Andhra Pradesh, as the president.Talking to News18.com, VHP’s international joint secretary, Surendra Jain, said, “The election has been postponed for technical and internal reasons. It was postponed because the processes were not complete, internally we could not come to a consensus over the names for the posts.”Initially, reports had claimed that the name of former Himachal Pradesh governor and current VHP vice president, Vishnu Sadashiv Kokje, was proposed by the RSS.Other names doing the rounds were of Milind Parande, joint general secretary of VHP and Surendra Jain. The meeting, though, resulted in 86% votes going to Togadia.A VHP worker added that the organisation’s election is an internal matter and nobody can influence the process.