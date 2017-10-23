Vijay Rupani Says Congress Reaching Out to Patidars is a 'Desperate' Move

Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani has termed the Congress party reaching out to Patidar leaders as a ‘desperate’ measure ahead of the assembly elections.“Congress has invited Alpesh Thakore, Jignesh Mevani and Hardik Patel to be part of Rahul Gandhi's rally. This shows their desperation. Congress has become scared of the development here. Narendra Modi became Prime Minister because people of this country want growth and development. It reflects the Congress Party's mindset when they call vikas (development) crazy," said Rupani.The BJP leader went on to say that he has figures to prove how production of vegetables, fruits, crops, milk etc. has increased manifold. “How can our adversaries allege that farmers are in distress?” asked the 61-year-old.The CM also addressed the opposition’s claims that the BJP was forcing the Election Commission to extend poll dates and said that the Congress wanted an immediate implementation of the Model Code of Conduct as it was scared of losing. “I am daring the Congress, announce your CM candidate and fight on development issues,” he said.Rupani also claim that the Patidars were with the BJP. “Only the media is saying that the Patidars are not with us. We have won elections repeatedly in Patidar areas. I have no fear, we will get 150 plus seats. The people have chosen us and they are with us,” said the CM.He also talked about Anandiben Patel, the first female Chief Minister of the state and Rupani’s predecessor, who had resigned under mysterious circumstances. The 75-year-old later claimed that she put in her papers because age was taking a toll on her.“There is nothing against her within the party. She wanted the next CM to get adequate time for acclimatisation. It was a smooth transition and there is no animosity as far as she is concerned,” he said.One of the major issues that the opposition is throwing at the government is the alleged failure of PM Narendra Modi’s demonetisation move. Rupani defended his party and said, “We won Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Goa. People are convinced that PM Modi’s intentions are noble. We have done nothing to antagonise our voters and every election is contested on different issues.”​