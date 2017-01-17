SCORE

POWEReD BY
»
1-min read

Vijay Sampla Rejects Reports of His Resignation as Punjab BJP Chief

Jyoti Kamal | CNN-News18 jyotik

First published: January 17, 2017, 1:33 PM IST | Updated: 1 hour ago
facebook Twitter google skype whatsapp
Vijay Sampla Rejects Reports of His Resignation as Punjab BJP Chief
Punjab BJP Chief Vijay Sampla during a public meet in Punjab.

Chandigarh: Few hours after reports emerged that he has offered to resign, Punjab BJP chief Vijay Sampla has rejected reports that he has resigned from his post.

"It was all rumour and Vijay Sampla will continue to be State BJP chief," Punjab BJP's media advisor Vineet Joshi told CNN-News18.
Sampla was reportedly upset as BJP ignored his suggestions regarding the selection of a particular candidate for the Fagwara constituency.

Sampla also met BJP president Amit Shah on Tuesday and said that he will work for the party.

Assembly elections in Punjab are scheduled to take place on February 4. Election to the 117-member Punjab assembly, promises to be three-way fight between the ruling SAD-BJP combine, Congress and the new entrant AAP.

facebook Twitter google skype whatsapp

Recommended For You

From Our Network

© Copyright Network18 Media and Investments Ltd 2016. All rights reserved.