Vikramaditya Singh Resigns From PDP, Says Party Disregarded Jammu
Singh, whose father is senior Congress leader Karan Singh, announced his decision to leave the Legislative Council, the upper house of the bicameral legislature, to the media.
File photo of Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti.
Jammu: In a big blow to the ruling PDP in Jammu and Kashmir, senior leader Vikramaditya Singh on Sunday resigned announced his resignation from the party.
Vikramaditya is the son of senior Congress leader Karan Singh and grandson of the last Dogra ruler Maharaja Hari Singh. He said it wasn’t possible for him to continue with the PDP which “disregarded
the demands and aspirations of Jammu region”.
Vikramaditya had joined the PDP in presence of the late party president Mufti Mohammad Sayeed on August 2015. He was a member of the state legislative council.
“I have sent my resignation to party president Mehbooba Mufti with a request to accept it immediately. I feel that it is neither morally nor ethically right for me to continue as a member of the PDP,” Singh said.
He claimed he had publicly expressed concerns for the state in general and Jammu in particular over the last several months but the party has rejected the issues.
According to him, the issues included illegal settlement of Rohingyas and demand for a public holiday on the birth anniversary of Maharaja Hari Singh.
(with PTI inputs)
(with PTI inputs)
