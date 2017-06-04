Violence Will Not Stop BJP’s Growth in Kerala, Says Amit Shah

Thiruvananthapuram: BJP president Amit Shah on Sunday slammed the CPI-M government in the state for attacks against BJP and RSS workers and said that the saffron party’s growth will not be stopped by violence.

He said it was a matter of “shame” that most of the killings occurred in Kannur, the home district of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

“If the Chief Minister and his party think that they can suppress the growth of BJP with intimidation, they have a misunderstanding,” he said while adressing workers after laying the foundation stone of a new party office in the state.

Shah also said that the party would not spare those who attacked its workers and would take all necessary steps to ensure those responsible get maximum punishment as per law.

“Do not think that just because communist government is in power, those who unleashed violence against BJP workers will go scot-free. We will ensure through the legal process that the maximum punishment is given to the attackers,” he added.

The BJP chief said that whenever the CPI-M comes to power in the state, it brings with it a rise in political violence. “More than 13 BJP workers have been brutally killed after this new government came to power,” he said.

Shah said the foundation stone for the new office was also equally a foundation stone for the formation of a BJP-led government in Kerala in the future. He also inaugurated a booth at Rajaji Nagar and urged people in Kerala to support the BJP and to give them their votes in the next election.

“BJP in Kerala is ready to march forward. From the acceptance the saffron party received among all sections of society, BJP-led NDA government will come to power in the state, where the CPI-M led LDF and Congress-headed UDF have been ruling alternatively,” he said.

BJP state president Kumanom Rajasekharan and former Union minister and MLA O Rajagopal were among several top party leaders who attended the function.

Shah is on a three-day visit to Kerala as part of his 95-day tour across the country ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha election. He has held several meetings with the state level leaders, district panchayats, booth heads as well as bishops and heads of churches as part of his effort to reach out to Christians in the state.

With PTI inputs