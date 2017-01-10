Vote For AAP Thinking You Are Voting For Arvind Kejriwal, Sisodia Tells Punjab

New Delhi: Is Arvind Kejriwal headed for Punjab? Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia's appeal to Punjab to vote in the name of Kejriwal has kicked up a row with the Opposition alleging that AAP is planning to install Kejriwal as Punjab chief minister should it come to power.

"Ye samajh ke vote do ki aap Arvind Kejriwal ko vote de rahe ho. Aapka vote Kejriwal ke naam pe hai, (Vote for us thinking that you are voting for Kejriwal)" Sisodia told a public meeting in Mohali on Tuesday.

Multiple opinion polls have showed that AAP is leading the race in Punjab where the ruling BJP-SAD combine is bogged down with anti-incumbency while Congress is enmeshed in faction fights. However, the AAP had so far shied away from naming a CM candidate and has repeatedly refuted speculation that Kejriwal could be Punjab CM should the AAP get a simple majority.

Punjab deputy CM Sukhbir Badal was quick to latch on the Sisodia statement. "By asking people to vote for Arvind Kejrwal as CM of Punjab, Sisodia has exposed their plan. AAP has proven it doesn’t trust Punjabis," he tweeted.

Next in line was Captain Amarinder Singh, the Congress CM hopeful.

"After months of beating around the bush, truth of Arvind Kejriwal and his nefarious ambitions come out," he tweeted.

In one of his recent rallies, Kejriwal had announced that a Dalit will be the deputy chief minister of Punjab if his party comes to power in the state.

Recently, Dr Balbir Singh, the AAP candidate against former Punjab CM and Congress leader Capt Amarinder Singh, had told News18 categorically that Kejriwal was not in the race to be CM of Punjab.

"The Chief Minister will be from Punjab. Our National Convener, on record, and our national spokespersons, Raghav Chadda and Sanjay Singh, have said on record that CM will be from Punjab and Kejriwal has the mandate of the people of Delhi for five years and will rule Delhi. Speculation about Arvind Kejriwal becoming CM is to sidetrack issues," he had said.

State Assembly polls in Punjab is scheduled for February 4 and results will be announced on March 11.