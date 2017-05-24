Voting Underway for Bhiwandi, Malegaon, Panvel Civic polls

Mumbai: Polling is underway in three municipal corporations of Bhiwandi, Malegaon and Panvel in Maharashtra on Wednesday.

Altogether 1,251 candidates are in fray in the three civic bodies, where voting began this morning, a State Election Commission official said in Mumbai.

The results will be declared on May 26, he added.

Panvel City Municipal Corporation (PCMC) is having its first election after it came into existence in October last year.

The Bhiwandi-Nizampur City Municipal Corporation is ruled by the Congress-led alliance, while the Malegaon body has NCP-AIMIM alliance in power.

There are altogether 12.96 lakh eligible voters for 252 seats in the polls to these civic bodies, the official said.

BJP has fielded 189, NCP 90, Congress 152, Shiv Sena 144 candidates across the three civic bodies. There are 355 independents trying their luck.

AIMIM has fielded nine candidates in Bhiwandi and 37 in Malegaon, while MNS has put up seven in Bhiwandi and 25 in Panvel.

The Bahujan Samaj Party has fielded 22 nominees, Janata Dal (United) four, Janata Dal (Secular) 10 candidates in the three civic bodies.

Of the 18 municipal corporations which completed their five-year term this year, elections to 10 bodies were held in February, while Latur, Parbhani and Chandrapur went to polls last month.